I received 2 emails today (one from my good friend Vera Sharav and one from my respected colleague Iurie Roshka) detailing their treatment by the prison system and the courts. LAWFARE pure and simple, designed to break these individuals. Destroy them, silence them, and do it with lots of publicity to make the rest of us afraid to ever express our truths openly, ever again.

Iurie is about to go to jail for 6 years for a crime he did not commit and for which there are no witnesses or evidence. The judge who sentenced him (and for 2 years more than the prosecutor requested) has been given a reward.

I asked Iurie, a respected politician, academic and author, to explain what happened to him and this is his story. Below that is information about the other two political prisoners held in solitary confinement in Germany, of all places.

Yuri Roshka August 07, 2024

6 years imprisonment for the offense of voicing an opinion

In connection with my six-year prison sentence, I was asked by some friends from abroad to briefly explain my case. The below text is written in the third person to avoid using “I”.

Yuri Roshka – journalist, editor, and politician – is a former anti-communist dissident from the Republic of Moldova who became an anti-globalist dissident. He was one of the main leaders of the national emancipation, anti-Soviet, and pro-independence movement during the Perestroika period. For over two decades, he was the leader of the main opposition party, the Popular Front of Moldova, later renamed the Christian Democratic People’s Party. His party is the first in the former Soviet Union to join the Christian Democratic International and the European People’s Party. After several years the Christian Democratic People’s Party withdrew from these political structures in protest against their advocacy for economic colonialism, the LGBT agenda, and corrupt politicians, i.e. the entire globalist agenda of the New World Order.

Roshka was a member of Moldova’s national parliament four times (1994-2009), and served twice as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Deputy Prime Minister. He has published many books as an author and has translated into Romanian a large number of works by leading authors of the French metapolitical resistance.

Since 2009, he has been working exclusively as a journalist, editor, and social critic. He has been and remains an irreconcilable opponent of the corrupt and criminalized governments that have succeeded each other since 2009 when a coup d'état was staged using the "color revolution" formula.

In 2017, together with a group of anti-system intellectuals, he founded the Chisinau Forum, an international think tank named after his country's capital Chisinau. This international initiative has gained increasing visibility in recent years, bringing together authors, researchers, and scholars from a multitude of countries to expose and reject the globalist agenda of technocratic tyranny. (See here the 2023 and 2024 editions: https://arcaluinoe.info/en/chisinau-forum/2023/;https://arcaluinoe.info/en/chisinau-forum/2024/).

During his nearly 40 years of journalistic and political activity, Yuri Roshka was the target of multiple attempts of suppression through criminal convictions instrumentalized by various ruling interest groups. But thanks to massive media coverage and international support, Yuri Roshka has so far avoided being sent to prison.

Since March 2020, when the fake COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Yuri Roshka, through his articles and videos, has reached hundreds of thousands of readers and viewers, making him one of the most popular journalists in Moldova and Romania. Some of Roshka’s commentaries received more than one million views before YouTube and Facebook deleted his accounts.

In March 2022, in the context of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, by order of the director of the Intelligence and Security Service, his news and political analysis website www.flux.md and his blog www.iurierosca.md were blocked for "war propaganda". These actions were accompanied by insistent attempts by exponents of political power to force the prosecutor's office to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

In the Republic of Moldova, the state administration is controlled by the vast network of mercenaries of the international bankster George Soros. In an attempt to silence Yuri Roshka at any price, the political regime in Chisinau has reactivated an older criminal case, which was fabricated at the behest of the former government's exponents back in 2017. Thus, for 7 years, a case with no judicial prospects, brought at the political behest of a criminal regime, has been illegally resumed and pushed to an absurd and illegal conclusion. Yuri Roshka is accused of influence peddling (or trading in influence, traffic of influence).

The whistleblower is a businessman with a dubious reputation who claims to have offered Yuri Roshka in autumn 2009 (!!!) and in March 2011 large sums of money to influence a favorable decision in the Supreme Court of Justice. Evidence - zero, witnesses - zero. During the 7 years that the examination of this case has been dragging on in the first court, three judges have succeeded each other. The first one retired, the second judge proved to be objective and the case was heading towards acquitting Yuri Roshka. Thus, at the request of the lawyers, the court issued a judgment lifting the seizure unlawfully imposed by the prosecutor and the investigating judge on real estate and money not belonging to the defendant.

However, the prosecutor's office appealed to the Court of Appeal against this judgment and obtained its annulment. Shortly afterward, the criminal case was illegally taken over from Judge Renata Popescu Baltă and transferred via an abusive order signed by the acting president of the Chisinau court, Livia Mitrofan, to Judge Ana Cucerescu.

In other words, an illegal court was established in flagrant violation of national legislation and the European Convention on Human Rights, and the person who administered the case is completely obedient to the political regime in Chisinau.

Thus, for two months, in methodical and gross violation of all legal procedures, including the right to a fair trial, the right to present new witnesses, the right to take the floor in the trial, etc., on August 6, Judge Ana Cucerescu issued a sentence of six years deprivation of liberty, with confiscation of a building and large sums of money which do not belong to the defendant. In addition, Yuri Roshka is banned from leaving the country. It should be noted that the prosecutor asked for a 4-year term of deprivation of liberty at the trial on July 23. So, this is a very exceptional case where the court imposes a harsher sentence than the prosecutor is asking for.

Sources within the ruling party made it known that by sentencing Yuri Roshka, Judge Ana Cucerescu executed a political order, in exchange for which she demanded administrative advancement. This fact was confirmed by the official statement of former President of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Voronin on August 6, which claims that an emissary of President Maia Sandu promised this judge the position of member of the Superior Council of Magistracy in exchange for the maximum term of imprisonment of Yuri Roshka.

To better understand the political context in which the attempt to imprison Yuri Roshka is taking place, we mention the following: Presidential elections will be held in the Republic of Moldova on October 20 this year. The globalist command centers are eager to keep in office the puppet installed 4 years ago, the exponent of the Soros clan Maia Sandu. A national referendum to approve Moldova's course of joining the European Union is also set for October 20, and Yuri Roshka is one of the most vocal and influential critics of both the current head of state and the EU integration line.

Under the protection of the American and European establishment, Chisinau’s rulers, through the exemplary imprisonment of Yuri Roshka, aim to intimidate and silence other critics of the regime.

By August 17, Yuri Roshka's lawyers are to file an appeal to the Court of Appeal. The same case will then be heard by the Supreme Court of Justice. But the chances of overturning the first court's decision are negligible. This is because over the past few years, the Soros mafia-like octopus has managed to extend its tentacles into all structures of the judiciary.

The only sure argument that could persuade the regime in Chisinau to drop the imprisonment of Yuri Roshka is a strong reaction from political factors and public figures in various countries of the world. The imprisonment of Yuri Roshka must become electorally disadvantageous for the political clique that controls power in the Republic of Moldova.

For any additional information, you can write to me at

chisinauforum2024@protonmail.com

__________________________________

This is from a letter my friend Vera wrote after receiving the note (below hers) from a friend in Germany. These messages discuss two mutual acquaintances who arenot only in prison but in solitary confinement now. Johanna Findeisen was featured in Vera’s 2023 5-part movie: Never Again is Now, Global! Johanna is in Episode 3. You can watch it here.

This is what Vera wrote after receiving the message below:

Below is news I received this morning from a friend in Germany where the judicial system has already dived backward to their "unmentionable" history -- those who do mention "Nazi tactics" are treated to a dose of brutality that people pretend doesn't exist. To whit: Reiner and Johanna Findeisen -- who in Episode 3 of my documentary Never Again is Now Global testified about her uncle's experience in a slave labor camp... We are bearing witness to indiscriminate mass murder in Gaza and sustained torture of individual dissidents ...

This is what she received: