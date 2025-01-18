Biden props up failing Moderna with a goodbye gift of $590 million to rush bird flu vaccines
Cluck Cluck. h/t to Barbara Honegger
https://www.barrons.com/articles/moderna-bird-flu-vaccine-funding-95fc109a
Unusual amount for BARDA to spend on one product, though I must say that BARDA has been very good at picking losing products. For example, BARDA spent over a billion bucks on the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, you know, the one with 4 different names to make it harder to link its past fails to the current brand name. When BARDA spends this much, its vaccines become TOO BIG TO FAIL. Guard your arms!
This is beyond obscene, it’s our money you SOB!!
Only a $700 check to Maui residents, $750 to flooded North Carolinians, $770 to burned out Angelenos, but $590,000,000 g(r)ift to Murderna speaks volumes! These criminal politicians do NOT represent us. What's next? A preemptive pardon for Fauci? Sick, sick old demented man in a diaper!