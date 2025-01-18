https://www.barrons.com/articles/moderna-bird-flu-vaccine-funding-95fc109a

Unusual amount for BARDA to spend on one product, though I must say that BARDA has been very good at picking losing products. For example, BARDA spent over a billion bucks on the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, you know, the one with 4 different names to make it harder to link its past fails to the current brand name. When BARDA spends this much, its vaccines become TOO BIG TO FAIL. Guard your arms!