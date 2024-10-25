Bird Flu cases jumped from 16 to 31 in past few days--but CDC refuses to tell us how it defines a case. Is CDC a public health agency or a collection of spin doctors?
And as it did during COVID, CDC hides behind the skirts of its sister organization, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists
The USDA definition of a probable or confirmed case does not require any illness in an animal, just a positive test, and apparently has not changed in 2 years. While CDC says it will continue to update its page. But for the moment, the way it confirms a case is a secret shared only with the CSTE.
Fake Drs.
Let’s go with that.
This should be FOID'd. Its too important.