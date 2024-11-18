Share this postCDC and FDA collect and manage about 20 databases to evaluate drug/vaccine safety and efficacy but keep the data hidden. It won't be for long.merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCDC and FDA collect and manage about 20 databases to evaluate drug/vaccine safety and efficacy but keep the data hidden. It won't be for long.The VSD, with complete medical records on 11 million Americans, is the best and easiest to draw conclusions from. VAERS is open but incomplete.Meryl NassNov 18, 2024101Share this postCDC and FDA collect and manage about 20 databases to evaluate drug/vaccine safety and efficacy but keep the data hidden. It won't be for long.merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2215Sharehttps://x.com/DavidLWindt/status/1857265445436264945101Share this postCDC and FDA collect and manage about 20 databases to evaluate drug/vaccine safety and efficacy but keep the data hidden. It won't be for long.merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2215SharePrevious
After seeing the damning evidence in public database VAERS on the COVID vaccines, I can't imagine what we will learn in the databases they shield from public view.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Thank you, RFK Jr! I am licensed practitioner for 50 years & have been screaming about murdered patients for profit. North Hawaii community Hospital needs to be investigated for all deaths since I know that they murder patients for profit. When I told them I would ask for Medicare to do a full investigation, they transferred the Doctor Who was the murderer over to Honolulu. There is no place to report Medicare fraud Arrey to advertisements. Please, consider opening an investigation going back to 2015. I'm very happy to help. Thank you for all that you do🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟