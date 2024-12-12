"Climate change is now regarded as the most significant health challenge facing humanity."/ WHO says to the ICJ
Don't say I didn't warn you about this phony conflation of heat disaster and health. While the popularity of climate change waned, people still value health.
The climate crisis is, at its core, a health crisis. Climate change is now regarded as the most significant health challenge facing humanity. One in four deaths globally is attributed to preventable environmental causes, with climate change exacerbating these risks.
The proceedings will be webcast live at UN WebTV and Dr Tedros' social media channels. The statements will be posted on the WHO website after the hearing.
The International Court of Justice is holding public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change from 2 to 13 December 2024 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.
This is the Mafia working big-time. btw, I just got the following from a reader on Tedros's boss:
Our “system” is insane. My favorite example is Bill Gates. His father was a big attorney who specialized in trusts and foundations---major tax havens for the super rich. So little Billy was hot cooked in prep schools and coached to get a high score on his SAT test, while the likes of you and me hadn’t the foggiest idea of how to cheat in this manner, so he got into Harvard with a silver spoon jammed up his rear, and spent the next four years playing poker with other future big shots for Microsoft. Then he was “selected” to be the CEO of Microsoft, and as a supposed business “genius” he purchased the DOS operating system from a small software firm in Redmond, Washington for a few hundred dollars and got access to tons of money that he used to monopolize the WinTel computer market and undercut the price of Apple computers (which were always technologically superior), crush all competition, and jam his bloated software down everybody’s throat. Meanwhile he was plotting mass murder by fake vaccines.
Imagine the intellectually and emotionally challenged people that fall for this crap...