The climate crisis is, at its core, a health crisis. Climate change is now regarded as the most significant health challenge facing humanity. One in four deaths globally is attributed to preventable environmental causes, with climate change exacerbating these risks.

The proceedings will be webcast live at UN WebTV and Dr Tedros' social media channels. The statements will be posted on the WHO website after the hearing.

The International Court of Justice is holding public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change from 2 to 13 December 2024 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.