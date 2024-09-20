Tedros says we must have hope that a treaty can be negotiated by the end of this year. Guterres says we must have change.

Hope and change. Now where have I heard that before? Fool me once…

I was pleased to see that nations are complaining that the proposed pandemic treaty goes against their national laws. In other words, it would be illegal for them to sign up to it. The Argentine diplomat who was saying that at the end of the meeting got cut off.

What happens if a loathesome pandemic treaty or Pact for the Future does get adopted?

Two US states are already protected by the bills they passed last spring, which indicate they will not obey any dictates of the WHO, UN or WEF. Even if their governors or A-Gs change, the law protects their citizens.

26 US governors have said they won’t comply with the WHO. Once they learn that the UN is trying to usurp even more power, they will probably also refuse to comply with UN edicts.

If a nefarious doccument is passed, Door to Freedom will be working with other organizations to promote a protective bill in as many other states as possible (essentially Door’s model bill, which the state legislators decided to strengthen by adding the UN and WEF to it) that was passed by Louisiana and Oklahoma last spring. This bill makes it illegal to comply with dictates from the WHO or UN within the state.

We will ask for new statements by Governors, A-Gs, and members of Congress. We will have your back. And we will need your help contacting your officials.

Let’s see what happens this weekend. Will the UN pretend it reached consensus again, like it did last year when 11 countries rejected its pandemic preparedness policy document? Expect the worst behavior from “our” UN.