https://www.legis.la.gov/legis/BillInfo.aspx?s=24rs&b=SB133

The vote was 69-22 in the Louisiana House. Recall, the vote was 37-0 in the Senate. It appears that 22 House members are fine with the WHO, UN and/or WEF having jurisdiction in Louisiana. I wonder what their constituents think about that.

The bill goes back to the Senate to roll back the date it becomes active, then it will go to the Governor to sign. Big success today!!!

Below is the bill language, and below it the roll call of all those voting and those lawmakers who were absent today.