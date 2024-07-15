New video emerges of woman near Trump whose job is to film the result of the hit
The Dems are toast and probably everyone but Biden knows it. Now they can let Biden run again. No amount of cheating will buy them this election. Can we shut down the border now? And junk Mayorkas?
https://x.com/DMichaelTripi/status/1812659285039501385
This is what it showed. A 40-something woman with long dark hair and sunglasses was close to the front of the crowd near Trump, vaguely seemed to be waiting for something. When shots rang out and people started screaming, she briefly ducked, perhaps to grab her phone, then immediately started filming. Whole thing was done expressionlessly, cool as a cucumber, unaffected by the turmoil around her and not trying to protect herself in the immediate aftermath. It was extremely unusual and concerning.
It’s hard to know for sure what she was doing and why, but not only was she super calm and filming Trump when the shooting started, she kept looking in the direction of the shooter BEFORE the shots were fired. Hmmm
Below is a link to Brian Berletic's most recent post in which he discusses the attempted assassination of former President Trump. First, he uses his own military training to discuss the security errors of the Secret Service, in failing to protect Trump. Then he puts the whole incident in perspective: if it is a state-backed action, it is almost certainly intended to distract us from more important issues than the election.
It is a fact that both Biden and Trump have been President for nearly four years each, and they both did little to change the trajectory of foreign and domestic policy. We are dealing with a ruling class that wishes to dominate us, even kill us, via war and other state violence, and subject us to tyrannical control. They do not much care who is President, so long as they can get their way. We need to pry our attention away from the "Biden is a vegetable and Trump wants to be a dictator" show and consider the real powers that be, such as the Pharma industry, the big Tech companies, the Military contractors who benefit from endless war, etc. We need to get their grubby hands off our constitutional republic and return the power to the people.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6-z0PqTKeU&list=WL&index=1&t=906s