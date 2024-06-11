NY Times sent me a "breaking news" message just now.
The news? Some woman attending a Supreme Court gala who wore a wire tried to get Alito and Roberts to implicate themselves re church and state
Why is that breaking news? The Times has really sunk low on this one. The justices were at a party, probably had a few drinks, and Alito was caught agreeing with a fake Christian conservative. Roberts was very careful. Duh.
I think the Dems/NYT are going whackadoodle to try and get Alito off the Court. They are going after the conservative justices one by one. First it was a US flag hanging upside down. A sign of distress. Are we in distress or not? Recenty they did a series of hits on Clarence Thomas, and not for the first time. Then the Repubs got back at Justice Sotomayor, for using her staff to promote her books.
Why is this story news? Is secretly recording a Supreme Court justice at a party, then sending it out late at night as if a war had broken out—well, is this type of behavior going to make the Court less polarized, or more polarized?
Here is what the Times reports on Alito’s gaffe:
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. told a woman posing as a Catholic conservative last week that compromise in America between the left and right might be impossible and then agreed with the view that the nation should return to a place of godliness.
“One side or the other is going to win,” Justice Alito told the woman, Lauren Windsor, at an exclusive gala at the Supreme Court. “There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”
Ms. Windsor pressed Justice Alito further. “I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument,” she told him, according to the edited recordings of Justice Alito and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., which were posted and distributed widely on social media on Monday. “Like, people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness.”
“I agree with you, I agree with you,” he responded.
Don’t see anything wrong with what he said.
The Nation's baseline is about the Traditional Family Oriented Judeo-Christian God...And, all documents pertaining to Govt. originate from that very premise. Have no problem with it in any way...
A family united in God is strong and creates a strong Nation of which this woman benefits.
WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH JUSTICE ALITO HAVING A PERSONAL OPINION ABOUT THE GODLINESS OF OUR NATION? Is he to LIVE as though utterly neutral or speak in off-hours as though not faithful or having Faith in God.
DO NOT UNDERSTAND THE ATTACK THROUGH ANY OPINION ABOUT GOD. Would be horrendous to have a Satanist/Luciferian Justice when all now appear unified under the DEMONIC U.N. UNIPARTY NAZI'S...IS EVIL IS THAT WOMAN'S IDEA OF MORAL?