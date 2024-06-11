Why is that breaking news? The Times has really sunk low on this one. The justices were at a party, probably had a few drinks, and Alito was caught agreeing with a fake Christian conservative. Roberts was very careful. Duh.

I think the Dems/NYT are going whackadoodle to try and get Alito off the Court. They are going after the conservative justices one by one. First it was a US flag hanging upside down. A sign of distress. Are we in distress or not? Recenty they did a series of hits on Clarence Thomas, and not for the first time. Then the Repubs got back at Justice Sotomayor, for using her staff to promote her books.

Why is this story news? Is secretly recording a Supreme Court justice at a party, then sending it out late at night as if a war had broken out—well, is this type of behavior going to make the Court less polarized, or more polarized?

Here is what the Times reports on Alito’s gaffe: