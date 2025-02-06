“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” - Thomas Jefferson, 1787

"Printing presses shall be subject to no other restraint than liableness to legal prosecution for false facts printed and published." -Thomas Jefferson: Draft of Virginia Constitution, 1783.

But we got a world of propaganda instead. What happens now?