“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost” -Thomas Jefferson, 1786
We paid to be brainwashed: USAID funded 707 media outlets!
“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” - Thomas Jefferson, 1787
"Printing presses shall be subject to no other restraint than liableness to legal prosecution for false facts printed and published." -Thomas Jefferson: Draft of Virginia Constitution, 1783.
But we got a world of propaganda instead. What happens now?
Thank you for sharing. I wouldn’t doubt if we find more MSM funded by our tax dollars. I’m sending a message to my Congressmen asking them to take action to ensure that the government is prohibited from using tax dollars to propagandize us. If the media source dies, it dies. It has a fair chance to serve the people; that is free market.
Well our media worships money. They have been bought and sold by governments. Back in the old world you were liable for speaking lies. THOU SHALL NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS AGAINST THY NEIGHBOR. BUT since we have thrown God and HIS Laws man is running free without any consequences.