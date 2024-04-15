Share this postSlow the WHO process down (if you don't kick it to the curb)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSlow the WHO process down (if you don't kick it to the curb)You don't have a final version of either treaty yet; the IHR negotiations have been conducted in secret for 17 months; no one is ready for this change in world governanceMeryl NassApr 15, 202464Share this postSlow the WHO process down (if you don't kick it to the curb)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther21Sharehttps://openletter-who.com/Please sign.64Share this postSlow the WHO process down (if you don't kick it to the curb)merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther21SharePrevious
I liked this from David Bell:
“Imagine countries voting to restrict their citizens and transfer of their wealth when an X happens, whenever a foreign person declares an X, without any clear definition of what 'X' is.
“This is exactly what is planned in late May, regarding "pandemics".”
