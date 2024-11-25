Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAbsent pending publicationCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAbsent pending publicationMeryl NassNov 25, 202462Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAbsent pending publicationCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore316Share62Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterAbsent pending publicationCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore316SharePreviousNext
If 2020 was a Coup d'stat, then 2024 was a counter-Revolution. However, much one may rejoice in the overthrow of the globalist-allied elites, we must not forget that many within the Republican Party, including some of Trump's appointees are part of or allied with this cadre of WEF/UN globalists, and that these very characters along with their Democratic predecessors seem determined to help the globalists launch us into WWIII. Remember their goals: extermination and subjugation of most of the population, come hell or high water. They have lost this battle, but after a rapid retreat, they are marshaling their forces for another attack, this time in the form of a hot war. Mind-manipulation appears to be weakening as a combat force, so they are moving to more direct means of achieving their totalitarian ends. They won round 1 and 2, in 2020 and 2021. Round 3, 2022 was a draw, with growing opposition from the Populists, Rounds 4 and 5, 2023 and 2024 were won by the Populists. Round 6 and beyond still need to be fought. I believe we will win, in the end, but it could be well beyond Round 10 before the fight is called. Keep the gloves on.
Jeffrey is great as usual, but the problem is our coalition has no way to hold Trump's feet to the fire, because he sold his soul to Miriam Adelson. AIPAC is picking Trump's appointees: no one who is free of AIPAC, not Gaetz, not Massie or anyone else not a Zionist, will be appointed for anything.