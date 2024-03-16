Share this postThe TikTok bill is a Trojan Horsemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe TikTok bill is a Trojan HorseMeryl NassMar 16, 2024173Share this postThe TikTok bill is a Trojan Horsemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther49Sharehttps://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1767525209064558954https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1767540941378744586https://twitter.com/RonPaul/status/1768369516155711888173Share this postThe TikTok bill is a Trojan Horsemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther49SharePreviousNext
The TikTok bill is a Trojan Horse
This is so true! The red flag was when the uni-party stands together on something! They are so obvious now it's almost funny if it weren't so evil!!!
🎯
and all the proposed state bills to protect the kids against online porn are trojan horses for mandatory digital ID
let's not fall for it