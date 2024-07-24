And I will just throw in another UN-WHO imposition, the digital ID, for which it is claimed the benefits will be so fantabulous.

Here is the official site of the ICJ aka World Court.

Here is the Advisory Opinion on Palestine, issued July 19, 2024. Below I have copied it.

Here is the first sentence of Principle #8 on page 1 from the Pact for the Future:

8. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles.

Now we can see whether the UN’s words are matched by their deeds, or whether the UN spews empty slogans to trap us. What is the UN going to do about the illegal occupations of Palestine? Netanyahu is in the US this week and will address Congress. Will the UN call for him to meet with a UN team in NY to discuss the fact his country was just found guilty of very serious crimes against humanity?

From The Cradle: