The UN's International Court of Justice ruled last week that the Israeli occupations of Palestine are illegal, that 700,000 Israelis must leave immediately and pay reparations
Now we can see whether the words of the "Pact for the Future" and its attachment to the rule of law mean anything. And who else cares about the rule of law.
And I will just throw in another UN-WHO imposition, the digital ID, for which it is claimed the benefits will be so fantabulous.
Here is the official site of the ICJ aka World Court.
Here is the Advisory Opinion on Palestine, issued July 19, 2024. Below I have copied it.
Here is the first sentence of Principle #8 on page 1 from the Pact for the Future:
8. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles.
Now we can see whether the UN’s words are matched by their deeds, or whether the UN spews empty slogans to trap us. What is the UN going to do about the illegal occupations of Palestine? Netanyahu is in the US this week and will address Congress. Will the UN call for him to meet with a UN team in NY to discuss the fact his country was just found guilty of very serious crimes against humanity?
From The Cradle:
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its advisory opinion on 19 July, ruling that Israel’s occupation and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, namely the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, are illegal under international law.
ICJ President Nawaf Salam stated: “The sustained abuse of Israel of its position as an occupying power through annexation and an assertion of permanent control over the occupied Palestinian territory and continued frustration of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination violates fundamental principles of international law and renders Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful.”
In addition to ruling that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied territories is unlawful, the court stated that Israel is under an obligation to bring its presence there to an end as soon as possible.
The ruling added that Israel must immediately cease all new settlement activities and evacuate all settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories.
Further, the State of Israel must make reparations for the damages to Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The court ruled as well that the UN and its member states have an obligation not to recognize Israel’s occupation as legal and must not provide Israel assistance in maintaining the occupation.
Finally, the court ruled that the UN, including the General Assembly and the Security Council, should consider steps to bring Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory to an end as soon as possible.
In its ruling, the court affirmed previous UN resolutions stating that it is illegal under international law to acquire territory by force and change conquered territory by transferring a foreign population within its borders for settlement.
The Israeli army conquered and occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza in 1967. Since that time, Israel has continued its military rule over Palestinians while confiscating occupied Palestinian land to build settlements for Israeli Jews.
Israel argued that its occupation of Palestinian territory was legal because it was temporary and would be resolved through future negotiations with the Palestinians while ensuring such negotiations were never completed.
The World Court has made their decision. Now let them try to enforce it!
