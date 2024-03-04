Share this postVery Important: Mainstream Belarus TV runs a 7 minute segment on the WHO scam!!!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVery Important: Mainstream Belarus TV runs a 7 minute segment on the WHO scam!!!The dam (holding back information) is finally starting to leak. The truth is coming out and millions will learn what the globalists are using the WHO for: a world takeover. With English subtitlesMeryl NassMar 04, 2024281Share this postVery Important: Mainstream Belarus TV runs a 7 minute segment on the WHO scam!!!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86SharePlease share this!!!!https://tube.doortofreedom.org/w/sygJC1V6jTyZ2yLeHpF9ge281Share this postVery Important: Mainstream Belarus TV runs a 7 minute segment on the WHO scam!!!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86SharePreviousNext
Very Important: Mainstream Belarus TV runs a 7 minute segment on the WHO scam!!!
Meryl Nass is not only a great American 🇺🇸 Patriot, She is a Digital Warrior who has fought against The #DeepState #DarkEnemies #GlobalSatanists #Psychopaths #WEF #Illuminati Cult-Members #YuvalHarari #BillGates
Biden’s Clinton’s Obama’s #Fauci “Klaus Schwab” Founder of WEF, Vanderbilt’s Rockefeller’s Rothschild’s BlackRock #DEI #Pedophilia COVID GAIN OF FUNCTION PLANNEDEMIC #KillShots #DeathJabs
“Luciferian Soldiers”
There's a video called "The Great Taking" going around. If it's true, the WHO, if empowered to advise lockdowns, could further crush the global economy to the point of collapse and then all the draconian TAKING would be legally triggered. Pray hard and often, comrades. The RINO's don't seem to be coming to our rescue. They have created too much world debt for things to go smooth from here.