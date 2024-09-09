Two months ago I posted the following article. It featured a well-documented review of epidemics caused by lab accidents. I consider this story extremely important. This is information the authorities do not want us to know.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/yes-lab-made-and-lab-held-viruses

In response, I got extraordinary pushback. Not only from the online army of “no virus” bots and trolls, but a rather strange chorus of voices, including Sasha’s, claiming that the author lacked evidence for his claims (despite impressive references) or that he had a vested interest that disqualified him. This was weird, since practically everyone who writes has a vested interest in the subject—for instance, all academics’ salaries rely on their research and writing.

I pondered the pushback for two months. Had I been gullible and accepted bogus history? I had always felt Martin Furmanski, MD was a very reliable source. His publications are impressive, and he has coauthored articles with people I know.

Eventually, I think I figured it out. His work IS critically important, and that is why so many showed up to denigrate it. His article was unique in delving deep into, and documenting, many epidemics due to unintended laboratory releases.

It is a history almost no one knows about. And the biosecurity blob wants to keep it that way.

Because it threatens the plan to expand the research and development on, and the widespread surveillance for dangerous microorganisms which, despite the WHO experiencing great resistance, nations like the US are continuing to push forward.

Alison Young is the former USA Today journalist who, ten years ago, investigated and wrote about lab accidents at virtually every US government lab working with so-called Select Agents and toxins, the name used in the US for microorganisms with pandemic potential or those that have other deadly features, or dangerous toxins derived from microorganisms.

She subsequently wrote a book about her discoveries, and also reviewed some of the international history of lab leaks, confirming the history written about by Dr. Furmanski.

Today she tweeted some of this information.

So yes, the world experienced an influenza pandemic in 1977 due to a lab escape.

I was pleased to see that Richard Ebright provided confirmation of the awful story of how an equine encephalitis vaccine actually caused the disease it was supposed to prevent. And pleased that her book won awards.

So, I think we know why so many commenters dissed Dr. Furmanski’s review and its author. Because they wanted the truth ignored. Because they were mostly sent by the Biosecurity Blob. And that is why I am reminding you about it, at the link below. Enjoy.

https://armscontrolcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Escaped-Viruses-final-2-17-14-copy.pdf