24 Republican Governors in the US have spoken out against the WHO!!!!!!!!!
States, A-Gs and Governors came forward to protect their citizens. I'm calling this a hat trick: when 3 goals are scored by one player (we'll say the USA) in a soccer match)
What a beautiful day!
When the mainstream media and the ruling class decide to pick on a critical issue, it is usually for two reasons: first, the issue is serious enough and is affecting their interests, and therefore the narrative must be controlled to ensure that the results are in their favor. Second, in doing the former, the ruling class gets to strictly filter and manage the narrative on what needs to be said about any given topic; which ‘experts’ are given the stage to speak; and whose voices are excluded from debates, or even defamed and slandered, if necessary.
I love this "Don't let mass media tell you what to think" shirt: t.co/QbmH10SE3N
But wait, WHERE are the Democrats ?!