https://apnews.com/article/denmark-cow-tax-greenhouse-gases-9a570518639e0a1990806fd1a05ac11a

“We have succeeded in landing a compromise on a CO2 tax, which lays the groundwork for a restructured food industry -– also on the other side of 2030,” the head of The Danish Society for Nature Conservation, Maria Reumert Gjerding said after the talks in which they took part.

Farmers will pay on average $115 per cow yearly, starting in 2030, increasing to about $280 per cow yearly by 2035.

Denmark has about 1.5 million cows. What will this tax do Denmark's cattle industry and to the cost of meat and dairy products?

Given the huge cost of taxes to be levied, Denmark’s farmers won’t be able to compete with other producers of meat and dairy so they will have to shut down. Then other nations will impose similar taxes, gradually shutting down more and more farms. The ones left will be able to raise their prices so high we can’t afford to buy the little meat and dairy left.

And all because cows belch methane, which could be stopped by adjusting their feed, which I wrote about last year.

Save the planet by getting rid of cows? Yet cows are said to be needed to make barren land useful—because land too poor for growing crops can still support cows, sheep, goats. And the excreta from the cows fertilizes the land, while their hooves embed grasses in the dirt and enrich the soil.

We had to destroy this planet in order to save it! [An old Vietnam war saying in which “village” is replaced by “planet.”]

Here is an earlier post in which I discussed the methane scam. For some reason substack and google are not finding the rest of my posts on this subject. But here is a USDA post on the value of seaweed for ending 82% of the the methane belches. Denmark is a peninsula surrounded by water—I bet they have a lot of useful seaweed.

https://aglab.ars.usda.gov/fuel-your-curiosity/animal-health/can-seaweed-mitigate-climate-change-yep

In Germany they attacked the farmers by raising the price of energy. In the Netherlands it was the nitrogen in the cows’ excreta, it was the need for land for homes, but whatever it was, the only solution was getting rid of cows—and preventing farmers from farming in other EU countries.

Door to Freedom and Children’s Health Defense will host our second Symposium on the Attack on Food and Agriculture on September 7 and most likely a second day, as there is a lot to say. Stay tuned.