If you live in Finland , please share the information that this vaccine could be incredibly dangerous to potential subjects.

What do we know about this vaccine? Almost nothing. It was licensed in Europe 8 months ago. It is an H5N8 vaccine that governments hope might work against a H5N1 bird flu. It contains the dangerous adjuvant MF59. There is no side effect profile in the package insert: the serious side effects listed are from an H1N1 (seasonal flu) vaccine that also contains MF59, and these side effects are scary, though frequency is not provided:

Post-marketing surveillance

No postmarketing surveillance data are available for Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus H5N8.

The following adverse events were reported from postmarketing- surveillance with an H1N1 pandemic vaccine, similar to Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus H5N8 and containing the same amount of adjuvant MF59C.1, approved for use in children 6 months of age and above, adults and the elderly:

Blood and lymphatic system disorders

Lymphadenopathy.

Immune system disorders

Allergic reactions, anaphylaxis including dyspnoea, bronchospasm, laryngeal oedema, in rare cases leading to shock.

Nervous system disorders

Headache, dizziness, somnolence, syncope. Neurological disorders, such as neuralgia, paraesthesia, convulsions and neuritis.

Cardiac disorders

Palpitation, tachycardia.

Respiratory disorders

Cough.

Gastrointestinal disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

Generalised skin reactions including pruritus, urticaria or non-specific rash, angioedema.

Muscoskeletal, connective tissue and bone disorders

Muscular weakness, pain in extremities.

General disorders and administration site conditions

Asthenia. [fatigue—Nass]

The following additional adverse events were reported from post-marketing surveillance with seasonal non-adjuvanted trivalent vaccines in all age groups and a seasonal trivalent MF59-adjuvanted subunit influenza vaccine approved for use in elderly individuals 65 years of age and older:

Blood and lymphatic system disorders

Thrombocytopenia (in some cases reversible platelet counts less than 5000 mm3 ).

Nervous system disorders

Neurological disorders, such as encephalomyelitis, and Guillain Barré syndrome.

Vascular disorders

Vasculitis which may be associated with transient renal involvement.

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

Erythema multiforme.

General disorders and administration site conditions

Extensive swelling of injected limb lasting more than one week, injection-site cellulitis-like reaction (some cases of swelling, pain, and redness extending more than 10 cm and lasting more than 1 week).

https://www.statnews.com/2024/06/05/finland-h5n1-bird-flu-human-vaccine/

By Andrew Joseph June 5, 2024

H5N1 bird flu particles CDC and NIAID