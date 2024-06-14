Legal eagle Kathryn Watt has been maligning me on and off for months. She previously advised her readers against our WHO strategy, and against our work getting support at the state level. She insists pathogens cannot be manipulatd to become more pathogenic, despite ample evidence they have been, including SARS-CoV-2. She’s done some excellent work otherwise.
Why does she keep doing this? Who knows. She was after super attorney Aaron Siri last week. I fear it’s jealousy.
Below is part of today’s rant:
Without naming the organizations or the individual leaders, below is my analysis of recent messages from movement leaders that can be paraphased as "Yay, we did it!," especially regarding campaigns directed at the World Health Organization, and "Next target!," especially regarding gain-of-function research on so-called pathogens with pandemic potential.
The things they don't talk about matter more than what they do talk about.
“Yay, we did it!” focused on WHO campaigns, is a method to induce readers, listeners and viewers to misunderstand and ignore legal authorities already centralized by domestic communicable disease control law, vaccine production and supply contracts (domestic and international), and international Mutual Recognition Agreements, already invoked and enforced during Covid, and to a lesser extent, during previous alleged pandemics.
Currently there's also a focus on "gain-of-function" laboratory activity as a source of pandemic-potential pathogens, as contrasted with naturally-evolving or zoonotic pathogens.
These fake targets for public distress — imminent (rather than accomplished) centralization of global public-health-predicated governing authority, deadly global pandemic-potential pathogens and gain of function research — are offered for several reasons:
To reinforce the fear- and compliance-sustaining lie that pathogens can be, or can be manipulated to become, existential threats to society: sustainably and simultaneously very deadly and very transmissible communicable disease vectors.
To funnel public attention and effort into wasteful, irrelevant campaigns to legally influence supralegal (operating outside the law with global legal immunity) organizations (i.e. UN, WHO, WEF), and to de-fund or prohibit gain of function research.
To leave unrecognized and unchallenged the intrinsic heterogeneity, instability and toxicity of biological products, including vaccines, better understood as legalized poisons designed, intended and used for more than a century to mutilate, sterilize and kill recipients.
To leave unrecognized and unchallenged the real threat of global deception and coercion programs already established and led by the US government and central banks, already operative through US state and county governments, international organizations (UN, WHO, WEF) and other national governments and their political subdivisions.
Meryl, Hasn’t the WHO passed the amendments illegally without the appropriate process? Does this mean they can enforce these amendments no matter what?
I disengaged with Katherine Watt some time ago. Sentences including words like "legal authorities already centralized by domestic communicable disease control law, vaccine production and supply contracts (domestic and international), and international Mutual Recognition Agreements, already invoked and enforced during Covid, and to a lesser extent, during previous alleged pandemics" are nothing but word salad -- I've read this one three times and still don't understand what she's on about. Yes Meryl, she might be jealous. But I actually think her real problem is that she has zero understanding of basic biology. She's laser focussed on the only two things she does know about: Catholic doctrine and legal jargon.