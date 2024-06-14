Legal eagle Kathryn Watt has been maligning me on and off for months. She previously advised her readers against our WHO strategy, and against our work getting support at the state level. She insists pathogens cannot be manipulatd to become more pathogenic, despite ample evidence they have been, including SARS-CoV-2. She’s done some excellent work otherwise.

Why does she keep doing this? Who knows. She was after super attorney Aaron Siri last week. I fear it’s jealousy.

Below is part of today’s rant: