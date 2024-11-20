Share this postMy interview on Feds for Freedommerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMy interview on Feds for FreedomI liked this interview. You may have noticed I'm not crazy about all of them, but this interviewer was great and we got into useful areas, I thinkMeryl NassNov 20, 20249Share this postMy interview on Feds for Freedommerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Sharehttps://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/the-feds1/episodes/63--Meryl-Nass-Anthrax--World-Government--and-the-Attack-on-Farmers-e2r5q459Share this postMy interview on Feds for Freedommerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePrevious
Beautiful! I am a member of F4F and I’ve been following your work closely for several years. Thank you for being one of my heroes.