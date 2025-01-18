Op-Ed reminds Senators that public health is not a hard science, and that partisan bickering doesn't lead to improved healthcare policy.
The US rates so poorly in health outcomes that there is a lot of low hanging fruit to be plucked, if Big Pharma and its minions allow us to do so
From STAT, authored by Steven Phillips, M.D., M.P.H., who is vice president for science and strategy at the COVID Collaborative.
https://www.statnews.com/2025/01/17/covid-fauci-great-barrington-declaration-rfk-jr-confirmation-hearing/
… Policymakers should recognize that public health is not hard science, and that the guardians of evidence are subject to the same ambient political influence as the rest of us. Positive societal outcomes can be achieved through borrowing from both the left and the right’s cherished agendas. Evidence can be far more flexible in supporting public health best practice than either party acknowledges.
The political incentive to do better starts with accepting bipartisan responsibility for the country’s dismal Covid pandemic performance. Why did the U.S. go from first to worst? This country was ranked first in the world in pandemic preparedness in 2019 by the Global Health Security Index, but by March 2023 had the world’s worst Covid mortality rate. The U.S. also fared poorly in the global arena. In March 2021, the Foreign Policy index ranked the U.S. an abysmal 31st out of 36 countries in pandemic response. We endured the worst of both worlds: both a major preventable human toll and a mitigable enormous harm in economic and social development. Rather than dictating a national reckoning, this debacle has inspired only more partisan finger-pointing.
The parties now need each other in driving a more harmonized vetting process that leads to improved health performance. This should be achievable through judicious compromise, not winner-take-all arm-wrestling. The American people would be the prime beneficiaries.
In 1950, the U.S. Released a Bioweapon in San Francisco LINKS
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/1950-us-released-bioweapon-san-francisco-180955819/
This was one of hundreds of bioweapon simulations carried out in the 1950s and 1960s
Beginning on September 26, 1950, the crew of a U.S. Navy minesweeper ship spent six days spraying Serratia marcescens into the air about two miles off the northern California coast. The project was called “Operation Sea Spray,” and its aim was to determine the susceptibility of a big city like San Francisco to a bioweapon attack by terrorists.
In the following days, the military took samples at 43 sites to track the bacteria's spread, and found that it had quickly infested not only the city but surrounding suburbs as well. During the test, residents of these areas would have inhaled millions of bacterial spores. Clearly, their test showed, San Francisco and cities with similar size and topography could face germ warfare threats. “In this regard, the experiment was a success,” writes Kreston.
But there was a catch. At the time, the US military thought that Serratia couldn’t harm humans. The bug was mostly known for the red spots it produced on infested foods and had not been widely linked to clinical conditions. That changed when one week after the test, 11 local residents checked into a Stanford University Hospital complaining of urinary tract infections.
Upon testing their pee, doctors noticed that the pathogen had a red hue.