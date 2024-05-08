Tweet by

Why did the Intelligence Community intentionally undermine an April 2020 determination that Covid came from a lab? An April 2020 internal assessment from the State Department concluded that a leak from the Wuhan Lab likely caused the pandemic. The memo also noted that "all other possible places of virus's origin have been proven false" and stated that "all other proposed theories are likely to be a decoy to prevent inquiry to WCDC and WIV." We also know that the FBI was told by a Chinese informant in very early 2020 that Covid came from a lab leak and were investigating EcoHealth as being the entity behind the creation of the Covid virus no later than early April - but more likely in March 2020. An April 28, 2020, article by Bill Gertz at the Washington Times cited the now-public State Department memo, noting that “A Wuhan laboratory is the “most likely” source of the COVID-19 outbreak now ravaging the globe, according to a U.S. government analysis that catalogs the evidence and concludes that other explanations for the origin of the coronavirus are less credible.” But then, on April 30, 2020 — less than two days after Gertz published his article — the Intelligence Community suddenly issued a "Statement on the Origins of COVID-19" through the office of the DNI. The IC's statement included the crucial claim that "The Intelligence Community concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified." The IC’s statement was widely used by government officials and the media to push back on any and all Lab Leak theories — just as the Intelligence Community knew it would be. And that was the last we heard of the State Department assessment until

released it on March 28, 2022. The FBI's task force investigation was also suddenly disbanded in May/June 2020.