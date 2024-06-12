Heard this as I tuned into a WHO press conference that just ended.

They keep saying “One Health” and it is painful to hear these Doctor Dummies try to justify their newest narratives. We need to spend a lot of money on controlling the animals so their viruses don’t jump to humans, says Dr. Mike Ryan. “We need government policies to make sure everyone is safe.”

One query asks if the measures used so far are effective? No one wants to answer.

Tedros:

WHO recommends that anyone working with any infected animals, in any country, should have access to, and use, personal protective equipment. Follow-up, testing and care of people exposed to the virus should continue systematically. Early medical care and support, and thorough and timely investigation of every human infection is essential to evaluate and interrupt potential onward transmission between humans. [Seek and ye shall find] WHO is monitoring multiple avian flu viruses in humans through the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. Surveillance of flu viruses among animals globally must also be intensified to rapidly detect any changes to the virus that could pose a greater threat to humans. These systems are only as good as the timely detection and the sharing of viruses and information. Collaboration, communication and information sharing between the animal and human health sectors is essential in all countries. This is the meaning of One Health.

And this gem from 4 years ago: