What does all this mean? It means that if the US had a similar risk assessment, it was looking at potential injury payouts of probably 1 to several trillion US dollars when it embarked on the vaccination program. Before it injured millions of people.

What kind of nation’s political calculus would put so many citizens at risk, coupled with the risk of blowing up its economy, to roll out an untested vaccine for a disease it was doing its best to hype as much more severe than it was?

Then again, it shut down the economy and printed helicopter money to the tune of 5 Trillion dollars and counting. (I don’t know how much the US government eventually spent on COVID-related programs, but I previously posted a USG website that admitted to $5 Trillion in 2021.). Maybe wasting money was actually one of the goals?

Was the COVID response a medical program or a Great Reset program to weaken or destroy a center of power (independent small businesses) and increase national and individual indebtedness, to make palatable the CBDCs that the European Central Bank plans to roll out this year, and the Reforms to the International Financial Architecture that the UN’s Secretary-General keeps crowing about? Get everyone so indebted they will go along with a debt reprieve and give up their rights to get out from under?

Here is the Telegraph story. Note that further down, deeplyburied, is the 75-300 billion pound estimate for injury costs:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250117193306/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/01/17/covid-vaccine-harms-cost-government-17bn-inquiry/