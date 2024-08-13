He wrote the material below over a long time and put it all together as an article on X last month, which has received nearly 200,000 views. (Amazing it was not taken down.) You may want to pdf and save this. Very important information. This takes time and attention, so get a cuppa and settle down when you have time to give this your undivided attention for perhaps an hour.

About ten graphics went missing as I prepared this post, so you may want to just go to the tweet and read the article there, with all graphics intact:

https://x.com/onlythedeadknow/status/1808665289426678261

“WEF, W.H.O., U.N., Global Governance” “New World Order” “The Great Reset” or whatever you want to call it seems like similar goals to everything below.

As stated in the White House document below. Climate Crisis, Global Health Security, One Health and Pandemic Preparedness are officially under “Whole of Government” to include DOD Biodefense Authorities and a National Security Issue.

The documents below establish the Biden Administrations goals of a centralized climate friendly Blockchain and U.S. CBDC, Public Land leases to include National Parks to companies like Blackrock for wind and solar green initiatives, The removal of livestock for human consumption due to zoonotic threats, Food Controls due to zoonotic threats and moving to "alternative" protein sources., Digital ID system along with Bio Surveillance Hubs globally under pandemic early warning initiatives, additional Bio Research facilities to continue to study zoonotic threats, New rapid vaccine developments using lessons from operation Warp Speed, full support of the WHO, UN, World Bank, Gavi Vaccine Alliance, Gates Foundation and others. And so much more.

To me it appears they could kill every freedom Under these goals. So I complete this Article on July 3rd in hopes that someone with more resources than me looks into it and honors all the sacrifices to make America the great nation that it is with all the Freedoms it has. One Nation Under God and happy Independence day Patriots.

Keep in mind the White House and the entire Biden Administration has considered declaring a Climate Crisis Emergency Declaration in 2022 and 2024. As Fox News and NBC has reported this could give Biden War like Powers or COVID Pandemic like powers. The recent Trump vs. Biden debate Biden stated once again Climate Change was our #1 threat and is an existential threat to humanity. He has said this repeatedly since taking over the Presidency. PragerU interviewed numerous college students and the majority thought climate change was more of a threat then nuclear War. Joe Rogan on a recent podcast with Tulsi Gabbard made a comment that a good portion of people are more concerned about the climate than any other current threat.

I will include some interesting video clips in comments of this X Article.

The Majority of the Documents below interconnect with these two main documents described in this X Article.

https://x.com/onlythedeadknow/status/1774161849358959021?s=46

The Beginning of this particular “Climate Crisis” push JANUARY 20, 2021 Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis (First Step Undo everything President Trump Did) They accomplished that task and moved forward.

Document #1 U.S. GOVERNMENT GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY STRATEGY APRIL 16, 2024

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Global-Health-Security-Strategy-2024-1.pdf

“Over the last 3 years, we have more than doubled our global health partnerships”

“We are working to make life-saving medicines and vaccines more rapidly available in health emergencies, including through supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. And we are leading efforts to ensure international financial institutions, such as the World Bank Group, scale up lending for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response because health security, economic security, climate security, and national security are all related.”

“This new Global Health Security Strategy lays out the actions the United States will take over the next 5 years to ensure we continue this progress and deliver on the goals established in my Administration’s 2022 National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan and the bipartisan Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022, enacted as part of the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Through investments and cooperation with foreign partners, we will continue to build our capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to biological threats wherever they emerge. And we will rally greater support for these efforts from other countries, the private sector, and civil society to ensure long-term impact.”

Multilateral Engagement

“Tracking and catalyzing donor commitments in support of GHS including through the World Bank and other international financial institutions, WHO, and other UN bodies, the World Trade Organization and the One Health Quadripartite,18 to promote greater accountability;”

“Guiding and leveraging, as appropriate, the frameworks, tools, and capacity-building programs established by international organizations such as the One Health Quadripartite, the World Bank Group, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and other international institutions;”

“Increasing financial resources to support GHS efforts, including for strengthening IHR country-level implementation;”

“Surveillance: Countries establish and maintain functional national surveillance systems with rapid data and information sharing across public health levels; among surveillance systems, laboratory networks, and clinical care facilities. Surveillance is conducted across human, animal, and environmental health sectors, as well as regionally and globally.”

“Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) is a growing partnership of more than 70 nations, international organizations, and non-governmental stakeholders that help build countries’ capacity to create a world safe and secure from infectious disease threats and elevate GHS as a national and global priority.” (The Global Health Security Agenda 2024 is a separate document)

“Many U.S. Government programs and efforts designed to advance national interests across various sectors and specific disease initiatives also complement broader GHS goals. These complementary programs primarily pertain to global human, animal, and environmental health, including those focused on specific diseases; climate change; agriculture; food security and nutrition; defense and law enforcement; biosafety and biosecurity; biosurveillance; laboratory capacities; workforce development; research and development in biotechnologies;”

Document #2 Prepare Action Plan

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PREPARE-Action-Plan.pdf#:%7E:text=PREPARE%20is%20a%20whole%2Dof,scale%20for%20the%20challenges%20ahead

September 2022

The Prepare Plan (referenced in Document #1)

In this document they connect Climate Change to Water, Food Security, Displacement & Migration, Infrastructure, and Health.

“The climate crisis is existential and the impacts of climate change are being felt around the world. Leading scientists have told us that we face unavoidable climate hazards over the next two decades, even if we succeed in keeping global warming to 1.5°C, including sea level rise, unpredictable rainfall, flooding, drought, heatwaves and heat extremes, forest fires, and melting glaciers and permafrost.”

“The impacts of these changes will undermine development gains, exacerbate geopolitical tensions, accelerate the food security crisis, and result in greater instability and humanitarian need. The climate crisis is fundamentally and increasingly a national security crisis. And to tackle one of the greatest global challenges of our time, we must make deep investments in our allies and partners and support their efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

“In November 2021, President Biden launched the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) at COP26 in Glasgow. PREPARE is a whole-of-government effort to help more than half a billion people in developing countries adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change. Notwithstanding good intentions, present adaptation measures are too fragmented and small scale for the challenges ahead. There is a widening gap between what we are doing and what is needed as the climate continues to change. That’s why the Administration has developed an Action Plan to implement PREPARE and achieve its objectives. The Action Plan outlines key areas where the United States will work with partners to catalyze adaptation action.”

“HEALTH Climate change threatens human health by worsening social and environmental determinants of health, imperiling access to and delivery of health care, increasing the potential for novel threats to emerge, widening inequality, and creating population-scale health risks. PREPARE will support communities, governments, and health care systems to adapt to and manage climaterelated impacts on health and well-being. This approach will recognize the “One Health” framework9 and the importance of the interconnections among the health of people, animals, plants, and their shared environments. PREPARE will prioritize the following two objectives – inclusive of illustrative U.S. Government examples – with respect to health plans and programs. Many of the actions under Pillars 1 and 3 on climate information and finance complement these objectives.”

“Respond to the UN Secretary-General’s call to ensure “Early Warning for All” by 2027 and increase co-production and use of climate information.” (Bio surveillance linked to climate change tracking can usher in a lot of total tracking and monitoring capabilities on every person)

“Support actions to strengthen the observing capabilities in regions and countries that gather, maintain and disseminate good quality local climate data and serve as the foundation for climate-relevant modeling, forecasting, early warnings, and services.”

Document #3 Joint external evaluation tool: International Health Regulations (2005) - third edition

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240051980

Joint external evaluation tool: International Health Regulations (2005) - third edition (This is referenced in Document #1 The Global Security Strategy April 2024)

This is an implementation tool but also a compliance tool.

Reminder: The United States already has a treaty in place with the WHO under the IHR 2005.

Note: Document #4 FY23 NDAA verbiage: “accelerates country compliance with the International Health Regulations (2005) and fulfillment of the Global Health Security Agenda 2024 Framework, in coordination with the ongoing Joint External Evaluation national action planning”

“The new tool is expected to improve quality of assessment of preparedness capacities of Member States for timely detection, prevention, and effective response to public health emergencies.”

“In May 2005, the fifty-eighth World Health Assembly adopted the International Health Regulations (IHR (2005)), hereinafter “IHR” or “the Regulations”), which entered into force on 15 June 2007. The IHR requires all States Parties to develop certain core public health capacities, related to “the capacity to detect, assess, notify and report events” (Article 5) and “the capacity to respond to promptly and effectively to public health risks and public health emergencies of international concern” (Article 13). State Parties and the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General are also required to report annually to the World Health Assembly on the implementation of these Regulations (Article 54 and Resolution WHA61.2). To support countries in assessing IHR core capacities and facilitate their annual reporting duties, the Secretariat of the IHR hosted by WHO developed the IHR Monitoring and Evaluation Framework (IHRMEF). The IHRMEF comprise the States Parties Annual Reporting (SPAR) tool for mandatory annual reporting and three voluntary components, including the Joint External Evaluation (JEE), for assessment and testing of IHR core capacities.”

“In 2020, the IHR Review Committee and the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme expressed the need to adjust the IHR monitoring, and evaluation instruments based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021 the JEE Secretariat began the process of systematic review of the tool. These efforts included a consultative meeting of March 2021 to identify improvements of the JEE tool based on lessons from COVID-19 pandemic, followed by constitution of a technical working group composed of global experts from WHO, partner institutions and Member States to review and revise the JEE tool based on the recommendations of the technical consultative meeting. These changes and improvements made by the technical working group are reflected in the third edition of the JEE tool.”

Document #4 October 2022 NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY (Connected to Document #1 & #2)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Biden-Harris-Administrations-National-Security-Strategy-10.2022.pdf

“Our Enduring Vision We are now in the early years of a decisive decade for America and the world. The terms of geopolitical competition between the major powers will be set. The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats, like climate change, will narrow drastically. The actions we take now will shape whether this period is known as an age of conflict and discord or the beginning of a more stable and prosperous future.”

“The second is that while this competition is underway, people all over the world are struggling to cope with the effects of shared challenges that cross borders—whether it is climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases, terrorism, energy shortages, or inflation. These shared challenges are not marginal issues that are secondary to geopolitics. They are at the very core of national and international security and must be treated as such. By their very nature, these challenges require governments to cooperate if they are to solve them. But we must be clear-eyed that we will have to tackle these challenges within a competitive international environment where heightening geopolitical competition, nationalism and populism render this cooperation even more difficult and will require us to think and act in new ways.”

“Of all of the shared problems we face, climate change is the greatest and potentially existential for all nations. Without immediate global action during this crucial decade, global temperatures will cross the critical warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius after which scientists have warned some of the most catastrophic climate impacts will be irreversible.”

“At the same time, the PRC is also central to the global economy and has a significant impact on shared challenges, particularly climate change and global public health. It is possible for the United States and the PRC to coexist peacefully, and share in and contribute to human progress together.” (Interesting they continue to support China in every step)

“The climate crisis is the existential challenge of our time. A warming planet endangers Americans and people around the world—risking food and water supplies, public health, and infrastructure and our national security.”

“Internationally, it requires action on multiple fronts. The United States has recommitted to COVAX, to which we are the largest donor, the World Health Organization, and a cooperative approach toward global health security. We recognize that no one is safe until everyone is safe, which is why we have donated more vaccines internationally than any other country, with no political strings attached.” (They continue to be all in on massive funding for Vaccines.)

Document #5 FY23 NDAA:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7900/text

June 2022 Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act NDAA (referenced in Document #1 directly)

Establish “A multilateral, catalytic financing mechanism for global health security that aligns with and complements ongoing bilateral and multilateral efforts and financing, including through the World Bank, The World Health Organization, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.”

“Accelerate country COMPLIANCE with the International Health Regulations (2005) and fulfillment of the Global Health Security Agenda 2024 Framework.”

“Reduce commercial trade in live wildlife for human consumption” “Seek alternate protein sources” (Stopping human consumption of meat look at comments below)

Bio Surveillance “The pandemic early warning systems and emergency operations centers to be established under section 6909; The World health Organization; The Global Health Security Agenda; The Global health Security Initiative; The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.”

Disinformation Control: “Enable international collaboration to gain understanding and measure the impacts of the content moderation, product design decisions, and algorithms of online platforms on society, politics, the spread of hate, harassments, and extremism, security, privacy, and physical or mental health, including consideration for youth development”

“Conduct research that explores the impact of published media such as television, podcast, radio, and newspapers, on society, politics, the spread of hate, harassment, and extremism, security, privacy, and physical or mental health, including considerations for youth development”

“prioritize efforts to enhance the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO’s) capacity to counter misinformation and disinformation.”

“support an increase in NATO’s human, financial, and technological resources and capacity dedicated to understand, respond to, and fight threats in the information space; and support building technological resilience to misinformation and disinformation.”

Document #6 2023 DOD Biodefense Posture Review

https://media.defense.gov/2023/Aug/17/2003282337/-1/-1/1/2023_BIODEFENSE_POSTURE_REVIEW.PDF

January 2023 DOD Biodefense Posture Review (Referenced in previous documents)

“In the National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation plan, the Biden-Harris Administartion laid out a vision of a world free from catastrophic biological incidents, setting forth “bold outcomes” for countering biological threats, enhancing pandemic preparedness, and achieving global health security.”

“The Secretary of Defense directed DOD to conduct a comprehensive Biodefense Posture Review to establish our approach to advance this Biodefense vision and incorporate lessons learned from the response to the COVID 19 pandemic.”

“Risks from Bioincidents. The ability to determine a deliberate biological weapons attack is complicated by the potential for an accidental laboratory release and the growing risks from naturally occurring diseases due to climate change.”

“The Biosurveillance Program, established by DoD Directive (DoDD) 6420.02, under the direction of the Under Secretary for Defense of Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)), is an effort to support biodefense, CWMD, and health surveillance to improve risk-based decision-making at all levels.”

“DoD’s contributions to Operation Warp Speed, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and combined with the addition of billions of dollars invested, led to the unprecedented and historic delivery of two Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized antibody treatments, two FDA-authorized vaccines, and 20 million first vaccine doses allocated by the end of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need to alter how we approach and resource RDA of defensive countermeasures and capabilities. DoD must capitalize on innovative approaches and rapid response capabilities pioneered in the COVID-19 response to deliver flexible platforms against a range of threats to enhance preparedness of the Total Force.”

“Develop a hub for biosurveillance data including information collected from wearable devices, medical records, & genomic sequencing.”

“The BPR identified that DoD has extensive statutory authorities for biodefense, and capabilities established pursuant to those authorities and implemented through DoD issuances. DoD was also assessed to possess significant authorities to protect the Total Force and support both domestic and international preparedness and response. However, the BPR found that these authorities span a wide range of stakeholders across the biodefense enterprise.”

“Trustworthy information needs to flow effectively and efficiently to provide the globally distributed force the guidance to execute the mission and allow for command flexibility. 34 2023 BIODEFENSE POSTURE REVIEW Disinformation about public health was evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued following Russia’s brutal and unprovoked 2022 invasion of Ukraine.”

“Mis-/dis-information regarding COVID-19 etiology and effective infection prevention and control measures reduced the acceptance of disease mitigation efforts by some DoD personnel and adversely impacted readiness.”

Document #7 2023 DOD Biodefense Council: Defense Health Program:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/department-defenses-newly-released-biodefense-posture-review

https://www.youtube.com/live/BNLEZSXRZRQ?si=-IxBf8IrDISZZmdW

Interview with Council Member Dr. Brandi Vann

2023 GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY AGENDA INTERAGENCY REVIEW COUNCIL (Formed from the FY23 NDAA and 2023 DOD Biodefense Posture Review) is it the September 2023 DOD Biodefense Council? All Evidence points toward it being the same council.

FY23 NDAA Page 3,275

SEC. 6904. GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY AGENDA INTERAGENCY REVIEW COUNCIL. (a) ESTABLISHMENT.—The President shall establish a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council (in this section referred to as the ‘‘Council’’)

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES.—The Council shall be responsible for the following activities: (1) Provide policy-level recommendations to participating agencies on Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) goals, objectives, and implementation, and other international efforts to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response. (2) Facilitate interagency, multi-sectoral engagement to carry out GHSA implementation. (3) Provide a forum for raising and working to resolve interagency disagreements concerning the GHSA, and other international efforts to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response. (4)(A) Review the progress toward and work to resolve challenges in achieving United States commitments under the GHSA, including commitments to assist other countries in achieving the GHSA targets

(d) PARTICIPATION.—The Council shall be headed by the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, in coordination with the heads of relevant Federal agencies. The Council shall consist of representatives from the following agencies: (1) The Department of State. (2) The Department of Defense. (3) The Department of Justice. (4) The Department of Agriculture. (5) The Department of Health and Human Services. (6) The Department of the Treasury. (7) The Department of Labor. (8) The Department of Homeland Security. (9) The Office of Management and Budget. (10) The Office of the Director of National Intelligence. (11) The United States Agency for International Development. (12) The Environmental Protection Agency. (13) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (14) The Office of Science and Technology Policy. (15) The National Institutes of Health. (16) The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (17) Such other agencies as the Council determines to be appropriate.

Page 3,281

SEC. 6906. SENSE OF CONGRESS. It is the sense of the Congress that, given the complex and multisectoral nature of global health threats to the United States, the President— (1) should consider appointing an individual with significant background and expertise in public health or emergency response management to the position of United States Coordinator for Global Health Security, as required by section 6905(a), who is an employee of the National Security Council at the level of Deputy Assistant to the President or higher; and (2) in providing assistance to implement the strategy required under section 6907(a), should— (A) coordinate, through a whole-of-government approach, the efforts of relevant Federal departments and agencies to implement the strategy; (B) seek to fully utilize the unique capabilities of each relevant Federal department.

1) IN GENERAL.—The heads of agencies described in subsection (d) shall— (A) make the GHSA and its implementation and global pandemic preparedness a high priority within their respective agencies, and include GHSA- and global pandemic preparedness-related activities within their respective agencies’ strategic planning and budget processes;

“STRATEGY.—The President Use the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), the International Health Regulations (2005), and other relevant frameworks that contribute to global health security and pandemic preparedness;”

Some Interesting background on two of the founding Council Members and their connections to mRNA technology and Vaccine development and moving forward plans.

Arati Prabhakar was appointed by President Barack Obama to lead the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). She served in this role from July 30, 2012, until January 20, 2017.

The head of the Office of Science and Technology appointed by President Biden is Arati Prabhakar. She assumed office on October 3, 2022, and serves as the 12th director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Science Advisor to the President. Prior to this role, Prabhakar was the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2012 to 2017 and the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) from 1993 to 1997, making her the first woman to lead both NIST and DARPA. She also has a background in engineering and applied physics, with a focus on technology and innovation to address critical challenges.

Arati Prabhakar is a member of the newly established 2023 DOD Biodefense Council. Which is tasked to address Climate Change as it pertains to DOD Biodefense and National Security.

Arati Prabhakar has worked on vaccine development. During her tenure at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), she contributed to work that eventually led to the development of the type of RNA vaccine used for COVID-19. This work laid the foundation for the rapid-response mRNA vaccine platform, which was instrumental in enabling the fastest safe and effective vaccine development in response to COVID-19. Her efforts in this area have been highlighted as part of her broader leadership and impact on science and technology policy, particularly in her role as the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and her position as Assistant to the President for Science and Technology.

Meet the Woman Who Showed President Biden ChatGPT—and Helped Set the Course for AI

Arati Prabhakar has the ear of the US president and a massive mission: help manage AI, revive the semiconductor industry, and pull off a cancer moonshot.

ONE DAY IN March 2023, Arati Prabhakar brought a laptop into the Oval Office and showed the future to Joe Biden. Six months later, the president

issued

a sweeping

executive order

that set a regulatory course for AI.

Prabhakar assumed her current job in October 2022—just in time to have AI dominate the agenda—and helped to push out

that 20,000-word executive order

, which mandates safety standards, boosts innovation, promotes AI in government and education, and even tries to mitigate job losses.

The mission of OSTP is to advance the entire science and technology ecosystem. We have a system that follows a set of priorities. We spend an enormous amount on R&D in health. But both public and corporate funding are largely focused on pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and very little on prevention or clinical care practices—the things that could change health as opposed to dealing with disease. We also have to meet the climate crisis. For technologies like clean energy, we don’t do a great job of getting things out of research and turning them into impact for Americans. It’s the unfinished business of this country.

The other classic Darpa thing is to figure out what might be the foundation for new capabilities. I ended up starting a Biological Technologies Office. One of the many things that came out of that was the rapid development and distribution of mRNA vaccines, which never would have happened without the Darpa investment.

Links to RNA technology Links to U.S. CBDC as it relates to climate and global health Links to supporting a specific AI under OpenAI ChatGPT

https://www.wired.com/story/arati-prabhakar-ostp-biden-science-tech-adviser/

Prabhakar served as director of DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, from 2012 to 2017. At DARPA, she oversaw teams that prototyped a system for detecting nuclear and radiological materials before a terrorist can build a bomb, that developed tools to find human trafficking networks in the deep and dark web, and that enabled complex military systems to work together even when they were not originally designed to do so. She also established a new office to spur novel biotechnologies. Under her leadership, DARPA kick-started the development of a rapid-response mRNA vaccine platform, making possible the fastest safe and effective vaccine development in world history in response to COVID-19.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/21/president-biden-to-nominate-dr-arati-prabhakar-to-lead-office-of-science-and-technology-policy

2023 DOD Biodefense Posture Review verbiage:

“DoD’s contributions to Operation Warp Speed, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and combined with the addition of billions of dollars invested, led to the unprecedented and historic delivery of two Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized antibody treatments, two FDA-authorized vaccines, and 20 million first vaccine doses allocated by the end of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need to alter how we approach and resource RDA of defensive countermeasures and capabilities. DoD must capitalize on innovative approaches and rapid response capabilities pioneered in the COVID-19 response to deliver flexible platforms against a range of threats to enhance preparedness of the Total Force.”

The New 2023 DOD Biodefense Council is now formed. One founding member is Dr. Brandi C. Vann and she wants to combine Vaccines AND Drugs moving forward.

“Two prong approach to RDA investments in the Medical Countermeasures space” Non Specific and “Rapid development of very specific countermeasure products” “Help enhance a human immune system against exposure to unknown pathogens”

“Administering drugs to help a hosts immune system against broad pathogens” “substances that target a hosts molecular process” “exploring existing and novel adjacents or immune potentiators that can COMBINE with Vaccines” “also the use of licensed vaccines that can trigger a rapid immune system response”

Move forward using lessons learned from operation Warpspeed. “Specific rapid advancements of drugs” “using Unconstrained intelligent Drug Engineering”

A new aspect of Biodefence is the “acceleration of natural development due to global warming, seeing things like the Permafrost melting and the emergence of long forgotten pathogens” she also thinks we should use an “Evergreen” approach.

Document #8 The Global Health Security Agenda 2024:

https://ghsa2024.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/ghsa-2024-framework.pdf

Global Health Security Agenda 2024 (Started by Obama in 2014 and referenced throughout every document I have posted so far. This is a core source document)

The Global Health Security Agenda 2024

· “Launched in 2014 by President Obama and nearly 30 countries and international organizations, the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) serves as a catalyst for progress toward the vision of attaining a world safe and secure from global health threats posed by infectious diseases. It is a collaborative, multisectoral initiative, bringing together countries, regions, international organizations, and the non-governmental sector (including the private sector) to accelerate and optimize global health security. This includes sharing best practices, elevating global health security as a national leaders’-level priority, and facilitating national capacity to comply with and adhere to the World Health Organization (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) international standards and guidelines, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and Biological Weapons Convention, and other relevant frameworks that contribute to global health security.”

· “GHSA membership6 may include any country and non-governmental stakeholder (e.g., international organization, financial institution, regional organization) that is willing to take action to support GHSA’s vision of a world safe and secure from global health threats posed by infectious diseases, whether natural, deliberate, or accidental.”

From the CDC website:

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plays a leading role in supporting progress towards the GHSA 2024 target for the United States by working directly with partner country governments to strengthen public health systems and reduce the risk of infectious disease outbreaks.

GHSA 2024 – In 2018, all member countries committed to the next phase of the GHSA strategic framework, termed “GHSA 2024”. GHSA 2024 positions member countries to develop the leadership, technical knowledge, and collaborative foundation to sustain health security in the long term:

•Develop sustainable financing mechanisms for global health security

•Promote multi-sector collaboration to improve GHS capacities

•Improve information sharing across member countries

•Strengthen accountability to member country commitments

GHSA 2024’s target is for countries to take greater ownership of global health security efforts, and for more than 100 countries to improve health-security-related technical areas within five years. The 100 countries need to complete the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) and reach the level of “Demonstrated Capacity” in at least five technical areas. The JEE defines “Demonstrated Capacity” as a score of ‘4’ on a 1 to 5 scale where one is the lowest and five is the highest.”

Document #9 International Health Regulations 2005 edition:

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241580496

International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 (The IHR 2005 and GHSA 2024 are mentioned throughout the majority of the documents I have reviewed previously. Support of both and “accelerated” compliance of both)

The United States currently already has 2 main treaties with the W.H.O. The Constitution of the WHO and the IHR 2005.

The United States Constitution Article VI:

“all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land”

United States Current Treaties with the WHO include the Constitution of the WHO and the International Health Regulations IHR 2005 and add ons:

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/TIF-2020-Full-website-view.pdf

International Health Regulations 2005 edition

“The International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) provide an overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders. The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States.”

Under Articles 21(a) and 22, the Constitution of WHO confers upon the World Health Assembly the authority to adopt regulations “designed to prevent the international spread of disease” which, after adoption by the Health Assembly, enter into force for all WHO Member States.

“A central and historic responsibility for the World Health Organization (WHO) has been the management of the global regime for the control of the international spread of disease. Under Articles 21(a) and 22, the Constitution of WHO confers upon the World Health Assembly the authority to adopt regulations “designed to prevent the international spread of disease” which, after adoption by the Health Assembly, enter into force for all WHO Member States that do not affirmatively opt out of them within a specified time period. The International Health Regulations (“the IHR” or “Regulations”) were adopted by the Health Assembly in 19691, having been preceded by the International Sanitary Regulations adopted by the Fourth World Health Assembly in 1951. The 1969 Regulations, which initially covered six “quarantinable diseases” were amended in 19732 and 19813, primarily to reduce the number of covered diseases from six to three (yellow fever, plague and cholera) and to mark the global eradication of smallpox. In consideration of the growth in international travel and trade, and the emergence or re-emergence of international disease threats and other public health risks, the Forty-eighth World Health Assembly in 1995 called for a substantial revision of the Regulations adopted in 19694. In resolution WHA48.7, the Health Assembly requested the Director-General to take steps to prepare their revision, urging broad participation and cooperation in the process.”

The Constitution of the W.H.O.:

Article 21

The Health Assembly shall have authority to adopt regulations concern­ing:

•(a)

sanitary and quarantine requirements and other procedures designed to prevent the international spread of disease;

•(b)

nomenclatures with respect to diseases, causes of death and public health practices;

•(c)

standards with respect to diagnostic procedures for international use;

•(d)

standards with respect to the safety, purity and potency of biological, pharmaceutical and similar products moving in international com­merce;

•(e)

advertising and labelling of biological, pharmaceutical and similar products moving in international commerce.

Document #10 Deceleration of North America (DNA):

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/01/10/declaration-of-north-america-dna/

JANUARY 10, 2023 Declaration of North America (DNA)

Mexico, United States, Canada Tie in with DEI, Migration, Climate Change and Global Health

“Climate Change and Environment

Mexico, the United States, and Canada recognize the critical nature of taking rapid and coordinated measures to tackle the climate crisis and respond to its consequences. This includes achieving our respective 2030 nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, and working together and with other countries to keep a 1.5-degree C temperature limit within reach. To promote buy-in for ambitious cuts to emissions, we will come together to align approaches on estimating the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The leaders are determined to fortify our region’s security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness through commitments across six pillars: 1) diversity, equity, and inclusion; 2) climate change and the environment; 3) competitiveness; 4) migration and development; 5) health; and 6) regional security.”

“We will continue to implement and build on commitments from the 2021 North American Leaders’ Summit on climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience, while renewing our focus on reducing methane emissions from all sources, with a new focus on waste methane. We will explore standards to develop hydrogen as a regional source of clean energy. We will move swiftly to accelerate the energy transition by deploying clean energy solutions, increasing the production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles in North America and transitioning to cleaner fuels. In partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we reiterate our pledge to protect biodiversity, to work toward ending deforestation, and doing our part to conserve 30 percent of the world’s land and waters by 2030.”

“Since June, Mexico, the United States and Canada have collectively welcomed record numbers of migrants and refugees from the Western Hemisphere under new and expanded labor and humanitarian programs. Today, we affirm our joint commitment to safe, orderly, and humane migration under the Los Angeles Declaration and other relevant multilateral frameworks. This includes assisting host communities and promoting migrant and refugee integration; providing protection to refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable migrants; strengthening asylum capacity in the region; expanding and promoting regular pathways for migration and protection; addressing the root causes and impacts of irregular migration and forced displacement; and collaborating to counter xenophobia and discrimination against migrants and refugees.”

“Trilateral health cooperation will focus on launching an updated North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI) to improve prevention, preparedness, agility, and to provide rapid response to health emergencies in North America. The North American Health Security Working Group will develop and launch a new, revised NAPAPI as a flexible, scalable, and cross-sectoral platform to strengthen regional prevention, preparedness and response to a broader range of health security threats that include influenza and beyond.”

Document #11 H.R. 2882 New funding bill that just passed supporting Gavi Vaccine alliance and pandemic preparedness goals NOTE: it also expands upon HHS authorities in all Health emergencies in the United States:

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20240318/WDI39597.PDF

H.R. 2882 New funding bill that just passed supporting Gavi Vaccine alliance and pandemic preparedness goals NOTE: it also expands upon HHS authorities in all Health emergencies in the United States.

“GLOBAL HEALTH PROGRAMS For necessary expenses to carry out the provisions of chapters 1 and 10 of part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, for global health activities, in addition to funds otherwise available for such purposes, $3,985,450,000, to remain available until September 30, 2025, and which shall be apportioned directly to the United States Agency for International Development: Provided, That this amount shall be made available for training, equipment, and technical assistance to build the capacity of public health institutions and organizations in developing countries, and for such activities as: (1) child survival and maternal health programs; (2) immunization and oral rehydration programs; (3) other health, nutrition, water and sanitation programs which directly address the needs of mothers and children, and related education programs; (4) assistance for children displaced or orphaned by causes other than AIDS; (5) programs for the prevention, treatment, control of, and research on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, polio, malaria, and other infectious diseases including neglected tropical diseases, and for assistance to communities severely affected by HIV/AIDS, including children infected or affected by AIDS; (6) disaster preparedness training for health crises; (7) programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to unanticipated and emerging global health threats, including zoonotic diseases; and (8) family planning/reproductive health: Provided further, That funds appropriated under this paragraph may be made available for United States contributions to The GAVI Alliance and to a multilateral vaccine development partnership to support epidemic preparedness”

“United States contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund): Provided further, That the amount of such contribution shall be $1,650,000,000: Provided further, That up to 5 percent of the aggregate amount of funds made available to the Global Fund in fiscal year 2024 may be made available to USAID for technical assistance related to the activities of the Global Fund, subject to the regular notification procedures of the Committees on Appropriations: Provided further, That of the funds appropriated under this paragraph, up to $22,000,000 may be made available, in addition to amounts otherwise available for such purposes, for administrative expenses of the United States Global AIDS Coordinator, consistent with the direction included under this heading in the explanatory statement described in section 4 (in the matter preceding division A of this consolidated Act)”

Read: GLOBAL HEALTH ACTIVITIES SEC. 7058. (b) PANDEMICS AND OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAKS.— (1) GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY.

EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES.—If the Secretary of State determines and reports to the Committees on Appropriations that an international infectious disease outbreak is sustained, severe, and is spreading internationally, or that it is in the national interest to respond to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, not to exceed an aggregate total of $200,000,000 of the funds appropriated by this Act under the headings ‘‘Global Health Programs’’, ‘‘Development Assistance’’, ‘‘International Disaster Assistance’’, ‘‘Complex Crises Fund’’, ‘‘Economic Support Fund’’, ‘‘Democracy Fund’’, ‘‘Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia’’, ‘‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’’, and ‘‘Millennium Challenge Corporation’’ may be made available to combat such infectious disease or public health emergency, and may be transferred to, and merged with, funds appropriated under such headings for the purposes of this paragraph. (3) EMERGENCY RESERVE FUND.—Up to $70,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘‘Global Health Programs’’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund established pursuant to section 7058(c)(1) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2017 (division J of Public Law 115–31): Provided, That such funds shall be made available under the same terms and conditions of such section.”

Also read this section: DEPARTMENT OF STATE MIGRATION AND REFUGEE ASSISTANCE

Document #12 SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

Ties to Bio Surveillance, programming Biology like we do software, One Health, and DEI.

“Section 1. Policy. It is the policy of my Administration to coordinate a whole-of-government approach to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing towards innovative solutions in health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain resilience, and national and economic security. Central to this policy and its outcomes are principles of equity, ethics, safety, and security that enable access to technologies, processes, and products in a manner that benefits all Americans and the global community and that maintains United States technological leadership and economic competitiveness.”

“The economic activity derived from biotechnology and biomanufacturing is referred to as “the bioeconomy.” The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the vital role of biotechnology and biomanufacturing in developing and producing life-saving diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines that protect Americans and the world.”

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence; and advance the science of scale‑up production while reducing the obstacles for commercialization so that innovative technologies and products can reach markets faster.”

“We need to invest in and promote biosafety and biosecurity to ensure that biotechnology is developed and deployed in ways that align with United States principles and values and international best practices, and not in ways that lead to accidental or deliberate harm to people, animals, or the environment”

“We also must ensure that uses of biotechnology and biomanufacturing are ethical and responsible; are centered on a foundation of equity and public good, consistent with Executive Order 13985 of January 20, 2021 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government)”

Document #13 OCTOBER 30, 2023 President Biden Issues Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/30/fact-sheet-president-biden-issues-executive-order-on-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/#:~:text=Advancing%20Equity%20and%20Civil%20Rights&text=The%20Biden%2DHarris%20Administration%20has,protect%20people

's%20rights%20and%20safety

https://x.com/psychosort/status/1781325330583564551?s=46

THE GOAL OF A CLIMATE FRIENDLY BLOCKCHAIN AND U.S. CBDC Spreads across many of these documents but the below three are all connected directly and reference each other.

Document #14 MARCH 09, 2022 Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/03/09/executive-order-on-ensuring-responsible-development-of-digital-assets/#:~:text=The%20United%20States%20should%20ensure,contribute%20to%20human%20rights%20abuses

MARCH 09, 2022 Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets (Documents #7 & #8 were written to support this Executive Order)

“Section 1. Policy. Advances in digital and distributed ledger technology for financial services have led to dramatic growth in markets for digital assets, with profound implications for the protection of consumers, investors, and businesses, including data privacy and security; financial stability and systemic risk; crime; national security; the ability to exercise human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and energy demand and climate change. In November 2021, non‑state issued digital assets reached a combined market capitalization of $3 trillion, up from approximately $14 billion in early November 2016. Monetary authorities globally are also exploring, and in some cases introducing, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”

“We must take strong steps to reduce the risks that digital assets could pose to consumers, investors, and business protections; financial stability and financial system integrity; combating and preventing crime and illicit finance; national security; the ability to exercise human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and climate change and pollution.”

“Cybersecurity and market failures at major digital asset exchanges and trading platforms have resulted in billions of dollars in losses. The United States should ensure that safeguards are in place and promote the responsible development of digital assets to protect consumers, investors, and businesses; maintain privacy; and shield against arbitrary or unlawful surveillance, which can contribute to human rights abuses.”

Sec. 4. Policy and Actions Related to United States Central Bank Digital Currencies. (a) The policy of my Administration on a United States CBDC is as follows:

(i) Sovereign money is at the core of a well-functioning financial system, macroeconomic stabilization policies, and economic growth. My Administration places the highest urgency on research and development efforts into the potential design and deployment options of a United States CBDC.

Document #15 September 2022 The Future of Money and Payments Report Pursuant to Section 4(b) of Executive Order 14067

https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Future-of-Money-and-Payments.pdf

“Environmental sustainability The United States has set overarching environmental priorities, including cutting U.S. greenhouse gas pollution by 50-52 percent by 2030 and transitioning to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.112 A new payments system or improvements to existing payment systems should be compatible with these priorities and seek to minimize energy use, resources, greenhouse gas emissions, and other pollution, and improve environmental performance relative to the status quo of the existing payments system. Reflecting these priorities, forms of money and payment need to be environmentally sustainable. If based on a blockchain, a U.S. CBDC would likely use a permissioned blockchain, which consumes relatively less energy than a permissionless implementation, as the majority of the energy use from permissionless blockchains derives from the consensus mechanism.113 In addition, policymakers could require energy efficiency as a key tenet of the development of a U.S. CBDC technology. This technology could form the basis of environmentally sustainable technologies for other financial markets, promoting public welfare.” In part because they would not be based on a permissionless blockchain, instant payments do not raise the same questions of environmental sustainability and are likely to be consistent with the Administration’s climate goals. The proof-of-work consensus mechanism associated with certain blockchains uses more energy than some countries do.114 Therefore, stablecoins that rely on proof-of-work blockchains likely represent the least efficient option from a sustainability perspective. Although technologies are under development that could lessen energy use, a permissioned blockchain or instant payments would be more sustainable options with current technology.”

Document #16 September 2022: White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-Assets in the United States (Referenced in document #7 Treasury)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/09-2022-Crypto-Assets-and-Climate-Report.pdf

“At the same, the use of digital assets based on distributed ledger technology is expanding. Digital assets are a form of value, represented digitally. As an emerging technological innovation, digital assets have provided some benefits and value for some U.S. residents and businesses, and have the potential for future benefits with emerging uses. Crypto-assets are digital assets that are implemented using cryptographic techniques, and have a total current global market capitalization of nearly $1 trillion. However, some crypto-asset technologies currently require a considerable amount of electricity for asset generation, ownership, and exchange. Electricity usage from digital assets is contributing to GHG emissions, additional pollution, noise, and other local impacts, depending on markets, policies, and local electricity sources. Depending on the energy intensity of the technology used, crypto-assets could hinder broader efforts to achieve net-zero carbon pollution consistent with U.S. climate commitments and goals.”

Document #17 Crypto-Assets Can Have Significant Environmental Impacts

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2022/09/08/fact-sheet-climate-and-energy-implications-of-crypto-assets-in-the-united-states/#:~:text=Crypto%2Dasset%20activity%20in%20the,railroads%20in%20the%20United%20States

Global electricity generation for the crypto-assets with the largest market capitalizations resulted in a combined 140 ± 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year (Mt CO2/y), or about 0.3% of global annual greenhouse gas emissions. Crypto-asset activity in the United States is estimated to result in approximately 25 to 50 Mt CO2/y, which is 0.4% to 0.8% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. This range of emissions is similar to emissions from diesel fuel used in railroads in the United States.

Document #18 SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 President Joe Biden to Establish First-Ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, To Be Overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/09/21/president-joe-biden-to-establish-first-ever-white-house-office-of-gun-violence-prevention-to-be-overseen-by-vice-president-kamala-harris/

I will provide more connections to health and "gun violence" below but wanted to post this piece here.

Document #19 NOVEMBER 14, 2023 FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Releases Fifth National Climate Assessment and Announces More Than $6 Billion to Strengthen Climate Resilience Across the Country

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/11/14/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-releases-fifth-national-climate-assessment-and-announces-more-than-6-billion-to-strengthen-climate-resilience-across-the-country/

NOVEMBER 14, 2023 Biden-⁠Harris Administration Releases Fifth National Climate Assessment and Announces More Than $6 Billion to Strengthen Climate Resilience Across the Country (This feeds directly into the public land grabs)

“Since Day One, President Biden has delivered on the most ambitious climate agenda in history – signing into law the largest investment in climate action ever, including more than $50 billion in climate resilience, taking bold action to reduce climate pollution across every sector of the economy, protecting more than 21 million acres of public lands and waters, and restoring the vital role of science in guiding the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making. As a result of the President’s leadership and economic plan, Bidenomics, clean energy jobs are on rise across the country, companies have announced hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy investments, and the U.S. is on a path towards cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030.”

•The Department of Defense is launching a new Climate Resilience Portal at

climate.mil

. The creation of

Climate.mil

responds to requests from servicemembers for a one-stop focal point for accessing authoritative and actionable climate change information. Phase 1 of

Climate.mil

will consist of key climate tools, reference documents and resources, and climate terms and definitions, while Phase 2 will be for internal DOD users and provide more detailed information and guidance to consider climate change factors and impacts in all relevant and applicable decisions.

INVESTING IN CONSERVATION under the Department of interior and Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“The 74 new grants will support landscape-scale conservation projects across 46 states, three U.S. Territories, and 21 Tribal Nations.”

All the above helps feed into the Security and Exchange Commissions Natural Asset Company NAC push. They want to “lease” our public lands including National Parks to NGOs like Blackrock. (Think mass solar farms, wind turbines, and placing all assets on a universal blockchain system) Hunting, Fishing, Camping, Hiking all restricted by companies like Blackrock

Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Strategy to Guide Balanced Management, Conservation of Public Lands

Document #20 April 18, 2024 (The rule from the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management — which oversees more than 380,000 square miles (990,000 square kilometers) of land, primarily in the U.S. West — will allow public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.) I assume a full SEC/NAC push will follow. It was stopped once but can they stop it again.

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOI/bulletins/3973b11

Document #21 JANUARY 27, 2021 Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/27/executive-order-on-tackling-the-climate-crisis-at-home-and-abroad/

JANUARY 27, 2021 Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad

This was their goal and we are now here: “PART I — PUTTING THE CLIMATE CRISIS AT THE CENTER OF UNITED STATES FOREIGN POLICY AND NATIONAL SECURITY”

They put Climate Crisis and Global Health Security under National Security. Under “whole of government” authorities including DOD authorities with their vast resources.

The Biden/Obama/Clinton Administration and their puppet masters are all in with the U.N. And W.H.O.

“I will host an early Leaders’ Climate Summit aimed at raising climate ambition and making a positive contribution to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and beyond.”

“I have created a new Presidentially appointed position, the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, to elevate the issue of climate change and underscore the commitment my Administration will make toward addressing it.”

WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT keeps coming up in every action and executive order: “The Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury, in coordination with the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, shall lead a process to develop this plan, with the participation of the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and the head of any other agency providing foreign assistance and development financing, as appropriate. The Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury shall submit the plan to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, within 90 days of the date of this order.”

Intelligence agencies and Climate Change: “The Director of National Intelligence shall prepare, within 120 days of the date of this order, a National Intelligence Estimate on the national and economic security impacts of climate change.”

Reinstating Obama agendas: “Sec. 104. Reinstatement. The Presidential Memorandum of September 21, 2016 (Climate Change and National Security), is hereby reinstated.”

Document #22 APRIL 21, 2023 Executive Order on Revitalizing Our Nation’s Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/04/21/executive-order-on-revitalizing-our-nations-commitment-to-environmental-justice-for-all/

APRIL 21, 2023 Executive Order on Revitalizing Our Nation’s Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

Tie in with One Health as a whole. SEC/NAC public land grab, and Departmemt of interior document released April 18, 2024.

“Section 1. Policy. To fulfill our Nation’s promises of justice, liberty, and equality, every person must have clean air to breathe; clean water to drink; safe and healthy foods to eat; and an environment that is healthy, sustainable, climate-resilient, and free from harmful pollution and chemical exposure. Restoring and protecting a healthy environment — wherever people live, play, work, learn, grow, and worship — is a matter of justice and a fundamental duty that the Federal Government must uphold on behalf of all people.”

“We must advance environmental justice for all by implementing and enforcing the Nation’s environmental and civil rights laws, preventing pollution, addressing climate change and its effects, and working to clean up legacy pollution that is harming human health and the environment.”

“Achieving this vision will also require improving equitable access to parks, tree cover, playgrounds, sports fields, rivers, ponds, beaches, lakes, and all of the benefits provided by nature, including America’s public lands and waters.”

“Communities with environmental justice concerns experience disproportionate and adverse human health or environmental burdens. These burdens arise from a number of causes, including inequitable access to clean water, clean air, natural places, and resources for other basic human health and environmental needs; the concentration of pollution, hazardous waste, and toxic exposures; and underinvestment in affordable housing that is safe and healthy and in basic infrastructure and services to support such housing, including safe drinking water and effective sewage management.”

NOTE: how all their documents interconnect. You have to look at all of it in “Totality” this is a well planned, well funded, and well executed Cloward Piven event. Don’t let the clowns they display in front of us to distract you.

“This order builds upon my Administration’s ongoing efforts to advance environmental justice and equity consistent with Executive Order 13985 of January 20, 2021 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government), Executive Order 13990 of January 20, 2021 (Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science To Tackle the Climate Crisis), Executive Order 14008 of January 27, 2021 (Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad), Executive Order 14052 of November 15, 2021 (Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), Executive Order 14057 of December 8, 2021 (Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability), Executive Order 14082 of September 12, 2022 (Implementation of the Energy and Infrastructure Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022), and Executive Order 14091 of February 16, 2023 (Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government). This order also supplements the foundational efforts of Executive Order 12898 to address environmental justice. In partnership with State, Tribal, territorial, and local governments, as well as community organizations, businesses, and members of the public, the Federal Government will advance environmental justice and help create a more just and sustainable future for all.”

Document #23 JULY 21, 2023 FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/21/fact-sheet-white-house-launches-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/

JULY 21, 2023 White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

Tie in with development of the COVID-19 Vaccine and also plans to develop more vaccine countermeasures. Ties in with the 2023 DOD Biodefense Council Dr. Brandi Vann’s thoughts on new vaccines. Also tie ins with a bio surveillance network.

See how a “Health Program” is rapidly becoming a Military Response Program?

“Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR). This will be a permanent office in the Executive Office of the President (EOP) charged with leading, coordinating, and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats or pathogens that could lead to a pandemic or to significant public health-related disruptions in the United States.”

“Major General (ret) Paul Friedrichs will serve as the inaugural Director of OPPR and Principal Advisor on Pandemic Preparedness and Response as of August 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. (ret) Friedrichs’ unparalleled experience makes him the right person to lead this office. He is currently Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense at the National Security Council (NSC). Maj. Gen. (ret) Friedrichs previously served as Joint Staff Surgeon at the Pentagon, where he coordinated all issues related to health services, provided medical advice to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and served as medical adviser to the Department of Defense (DoD) Covid-19 Task Force.”

“Specifically, OPPR will oversee efforts to develop, manufacture, and procure the next generation of medical countermeasures, including leveraging emerging technologies and working with HHS on next generation vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and other public health threats. During the height of the pandemic, the Biden-Harris Administration made historic investments in COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments that were made widely available.”

Document #24 JUNE 06, 2022 FACT SHEET: President Biden Takes Bold Executive Action to Spur Domestic Clean Energy Manufacturing using the Defense Production Act DPA established for WWII Military production

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/06/fact-sheet-president-biden-takes-bold-executive-action-to-spur-domestic-clean-energy-manufacturing/

Document #25 White House response to FY24 NDAA recommendations May 2023

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/H.R.-2670-NDAA.pdf

Note: The COVID-19 Military Mandate Response, GEC and Funding DEI Programs.

Document #26 New FCC Rules to control the internet: “Preventing Digital Discrimination Order.”

Apply this to my X Articles on Government Censorship tools to include NGOs, GEC, FCC, TikTok, and others.

https://www.theblaze.com/return/the-fcc-is-voting-to-seize-american-internet-infrastructure-in-the-name-of-equity?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20231115ActiveTrending-FCC&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement

X Article: Lessons never learned from Military Anthrax Vaccine Mandate:

https://x.com/onlythedeadknow/status/1774117999856755185?s=46

X Article: NIH Lab Hamilton, Montana: Coronavirus, Bird Flu, Q fever, and other Biolab research.

https://x.com/onlythedeadknow/status/1773740606927319198?s=46

Still a very interesting exercise and timing : Event 201 also look into the Event “SEERS” Full Event 201 Videos: Segment 1:

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4: Addressing Disinformation

SEERS clip

Combine all the above with the The World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty attempt and IHR expansions.

1. Pandemic Agreement (Treaty)

2. Amendments to International Health Regulation (IHR)

As you look at everything in “Totality” ask yourself a few questions:

What couldn’t they target under “Public Health and Safety”? Gun Violence Pandemic, Infodemic, mental health “extremists” MAGA/Patriots/Christians

What couldn’t the censor based on “Public Health and Safety”? Vaccine injury reports, Transgender surgeries on minors and their risks, coronavirus origins, pharmaceutical corruption in our government, and so on.

Document #26 APRIL 30, 2024 National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/04/30/national-security-memorandum-on-critical-infrastructure-security-and-resilience/

“In the 21st century, the United States will rely on new sources of energy, modes of transportation, and an increasingly interconnected and interdependent economy.”

“The growing impact of climate change, including changes to the frequency and intensity of natural hazards, as well as scarcities; supply chain shocks; and the potential for instability, conflict, or mass displacement places further strain on the assets and systems that Americans depend upon to live and do business.”

“All stakeholders have unique roles to contribute to the national unity of effort. Public‑private collaboration is vital to this effort.” (NGOs Public Private Partnerships with massive companies)

I agree with most of this EO minus climate crisis agendas that could be heavily connected to it in the near future. “National Security” is a very powerful tool in the wrong hands. As we all know from the Patriot Act and many other actions of the government.

Example: “1Strengthen the security and resilience of critical infrastructure by engaging international partners and allies to build situational awareness and capacity, facilitate operational collaboration, promote effective infrastructure risk management globally, and develop and promote international security and resilience recommendations.” (This could be used to link the WHO and UN agendas for climate crisis, One Health, Global Health Security under National Security)

Example 2: “The Federal Government relies on the specialized authorities, capabilities, and expertise of Federal departments and agencies to ensure an effective, whole-of-government effort to secure critical infrastructure.”

“The Secretary of Homeland Security, acting through the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as the National Coordinator for the Security and Resilience of Critical Infrastructure (National Coordinator), shall, in coordination with SRMAs and other Federal departments and agencies” (We now know a lot about CISAs previous actions don’t we)

1.Incorporate identified national priorities, including Defense Critical Infrastructure (DCI), climate change, and emerging technology, into sector risk management responsibilities.

“The term “all threats, all hazards” means a threat or an incident, natural or manmade, that warrants action to protect life, property, the environment, and public health or safety, and to minimize disruptions of Government, social, or economic activities. It includes, but is not limited to: natural disasters, cyber incidents, industrial accidents, pandemics, acts of terrorism, sabotage, supply chain disruptions to degrade critical infrastructure, and disruptive or destructive activity targeting critical infrastructure” (I would add Climate Crisis based on Bidens own words)

“The term “sector” means a collection of assets, systems, networks, entities, or organizations that provide or enable a common function for national security (including national defense and continuity of Government), national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof.”

NOTE: The “whole of government” (The majority of every federal agency) is listed in the beginning of the document once again.

Document #27 APRIL 12, 2024 Executive Order on COVID-⁠19 and Public Health Preparedness and Response

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/04/12/executive-order-on-covid-19-and-public-health-preparedness-and-response/

Massive transfer of power to the OPPR Major General (ret) Paul Friedrichs who Served as the Inaugural Director

“Section 1. Policy. The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), established by the Congress in December 2022 under section 2104 of Public Law 117-328, is playing a critical role in the Federal Government’s pandemic preparedness efforts.”

All the Actions continue to feed on each other. They transferred a LOT of power to the OPPR here. A lot of power to one man who fully supported vaccines and other countermeasures last time: “Sec. 3. Transfer of Responsibilities. Responsibilities and duties of the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President (COVID-19 Response Coordinator), including responsibilities and duties specified in Executive Order 13987 of January 20, 2021 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security), Executive Order 13994 of January 21, 2021 (Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats), and Executive Order 13996 of January 21, 2021 (Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats), are transferred to the Director of the OPPR. The positions of COVID-19 Response Coordinator and Deputy Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response, as established by section 2 of Executive Order 13987, are hereby terminated.”

Feeds off of Executive Order: JULY 21, 2023 White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

Document #28 The Global Health Security Initiative

http://ghsi.ca/

Three main resources are named in the FY23 NDAA. Global Health Security Agenda 2024, International Health Regulations 2005, and the Global Health Security Initiative.

Global Health Security Initiative:

Members: Canada, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, U.K., United States, and the World Health Organization.

“The GHSI has contributed significantly to improving global health security. Through coordination with the WHO and other institutions, it has improved prevention and preparedness capacities worldwide through stronger coordinated surveillance, detection, and response efforts.”

1.To

explore joint cooperation in procuring vaccines and antibiotics.

2.To

engage in a constructive dialogue regarding the development of rapid testing, research in variations of vaccines, and our respective regulatory frameworks for the development of vaccines, and in particular smallpox vaccines.

3.To

further support the World Health Organization’s disease surveillance network and WHO’s efforts to develop a coordinated strategy for disease outbreak containment.

4.To

share emergency preparedness and response plans, including contact lists, and consider joint training and planning.

5.To

agree on a process for international collaboration on risk assessment and management and a common language for risk communication.

6.To

improve linkages among laboratories, including level four laboratories, in those countries which have them.

7.To

undertake close cooperation on preparedness and response to radio-nuclear and chemical events.

8.To

share surveillance data from national public health laboratories and information on real or threatened contamination of food and water supplies along with information on risk mitigation strategies to ensure safe food supplies.

“Bringing together senior officials from each delegation, the Global Health Security Action Group (GHSAG) ensures that ministers’ plans and objectives are translated into concrete actions and to serve as a network of rapid communication in the event of a crisis. GHSAG members exchange information regarding global health security issues, discuss policy priorities for the network, review progress on technical-level activities and assist in the preparation of annual Ministerial meetings.”

Documents #28 LAND GRAB - SEC NAC Attempt Explained:

The SEC Natural Asset Company public land grab to include National parks.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/10/04/2023-22041/self-regulatory-organizations-new-york-stock-exchange-llc-notice-of-filing-of-proposed-rule-change

Seizing control of land and resources is a major goal of the globalists and now Biden Administration. Watch all 3 Videos below that explains the reasons very well. (U.N. WEF Global Governance)

Is the recent move by the Biden Administration a temporary workaround until they can get the SEC NAC deal through?

Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Strategy to Guide Balanced Management, Conservation of Public Lands

April 18, 2024 (The rule from the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management — which oversees more than 380,000 square miles (990,000 square kilometers) of land, primarily in the U.S. West — will allow public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.) I assume a full SEC/NAC push will follow. It was stopped once but can they stop it again?

Combine that with all the documents above and The Biden Administration stated goal of declaring a Climate Crisis.

BACKGROUND ON THE SEC NAC DEAL:

Public Private partnership to control public lands. That seems like a very bad idea to me. I don’t think Theodore Roosevelt would be down for this either.

•Lots of United Nations policies and regulations cited. Environmental economic accounting, Force for good, Transformation required to limit global warming, global sustainable investment alliance,

Self-Regulatory Organizations; New York Stock Exchange LLC; Notice of Filing of Proposed Rule Change To Amend the NYSE Listed Company Manual To Adopt Listing Standards for Natural Asset Companies

“The Exchange proposes to amend the NYSE Listed Company Manual (“Manual”) to adopt a new listing standard for the listing of Natural Asset Companies.”

“These and other benefits derived from ecosystems are called ecosystem services, and in aggregate, economists estimate their value at more than US$100 trillion dollars per year.”

“Ending the overconsumption of and underinvestment in nature requires bringing natural assets into the financial mainstream. To that end, the Exchange proposes to adopt listing standards to introduce a new type of public company called a NAC, a new concept pioneered by Intrinsic Exchange Group Inc. (“IEG”). Founded in 2017, IEG is a private company structured as a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Delaware that advises public sector and private landowners on the creation of NAC structures and strategies.”

“NACs will be corporations that hold the rights to the ecological performance (i.e., the value of natural assets and production of ecosystem services) produced by natural or working areas, such as national reserves or large-scale farmlands, and have the authority to manage the areas for conservation, restoration, or sustainable management. These rights can be licensed like other rights, including “run with the land” rights (such as mineral rights, water rights, or air rights), and NACs are expected to license these rights from sovereign nations or private landowners.”

“Ecological Performance Rights—The rights to the value of natural assets and the production or ecosystem services in a designated area, including the authority to manage the area. These rights are granted to a NAC, from a natural asset owner, as provided through a license agreement.”

“Ecosystem Service Valuation—The assignation of an economic value to an ecosystem service using one of many valuation methodologies accepted today.”

It includes Federal Lands including National Parks and other publicly owned lands to be included in “private investment”

Follow:

@WmBillWalton

@Margaret_ASL

americanstewards.us

Also Read the book Global Governance by Henry Lamb

Document #29 U.S. Pathways to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 (Nov. 2021)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/US-Long-Term-Strategy.pdf

Document #30 Climate Crisis tied to Global Health Security under DOD National Security summarized in 1 document. Fascinating read.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-1248/269842/20230626193949961_No.%2022-__%20PetitionForAWritOfCertiorari.pdf

In the

Supreme Court of the United States

STATE OF MISSOURI, ET AL.,

Petitioners,

v.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR., IN HIS OFFICIAL CAPACITY AS

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ET AL.,

Respondents.

On Petition for Writ of Certiorari to the

United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

“Unlike many environmental problems where the causes and impacts are distributed more locally, climate change is a true global challenge making GHG emissions a global externality. GHG emissions contribute to damages around the world regardless of where they are emitted. The global nature of GHGs means that U.S. interests, and therefore the benefits to the U.S. population of GHG mitigation, cannot be defined solely by the climate impacts that occur within U.S. borders. Impacts that occur outside U.S. borders as a result of U.S. actions can directly and indirectly affect the welfare of U.S. citizens and residents through a multitude of pathways. Over 9 million U.S. citizens lived abroad as of 201617 and U.S. direct investment positions abroad totaled nearly $6 trillion in 2019.18 Climate impacts occurring outside of U.S. borders will have a direct impact on these U.S. citizens and the investment returns on those assets owned by U.S. citizens and residents. The U.S. economy is also inextricably linked to the rest of the world. The U.S. exports over $2 trillion worth of goods and services a year and imports around $3 trillion.19 Climate impacts that occur outside U.S. borders can thus impact the welfare of individuals and firms that reside in the United States through their effect on international markets, trade, tourism, and other activities. Furthermore, additional spillovers can occur through pathways such as economic and political destabilization and global migration that can lead to adverse impacts on U.S. national security, public health, and humanitarian concerns (DoD 2014, CCS 2018). As described by the National Academies (2017), to correctly assess the total damages to U.S. citizens and residents, one must account for these spillover effects on the United States.”

Executive Order 13990, Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Executive Order 13990 Creates an Interagency Working Group to Dictate Binding Values for the Social Costs of Greenhouse Gases.

“Plaintiffs alleged that EO 13990 and the Working Group’s actions were unlawful on four grounds. First, the Complaint alleged that the President and the Working Group violated the separation of powers by exercising quintessential legislative authority without any delegation from Congress. D. Ct. Doc. 6, at 38 Second, the Complaint alleged that the President and the Working Group violated agency statutes that delegated authority to the various agencies, not to the President or the Working Group, to adopt substantive rules in their areas of authority. Id. at 38–39. Third, the Complaint alleged that the Working Group violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by issuing the Interim Values without notice and comment. Id. at 39–40. Fourth, the Complaint alleged that the Interim Values were both contrary to law and substantively arbitrary and capricious under the APA. Id. at 40–41.”

Second, the panel dismissed any harms to the States’ sovereign interests because it found that the Interim Values and EO 13990 do not impose obligations on the States.

Documents #31 - #37 May 28, 2024: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces New Principles for High-Integrity Voluntary Carbon Markets

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/05/28/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-announces-new-principles-for-high-integrity-voluntary-carbon-markets/

https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/NetZeroPrinciples.pdf

https://www.state.gov/united-states-and-partners-announce-energy-transition-accelerator-framework/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2023/11/29/biden-harris-administration-releases-national-strategy-to-enhance-the-nations-greenhouse-gas-measurement-and-monitoring-capabilities/

https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8829-23

https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8736-23

https://www.energy.gov/fecm/carbon-negative-shot

The Role of High-Quality Voluntary Carbon Markets in Addressing Climate Change

“President Biden, through his executive actions and his legislative agenda, has led and delivered on the most ambitious climate agenda in history. Today’s release of the Principles for Responsible Participation in Voluntary Carbon Markets furthers the President’s commitment to restoring America’s climate leadership at home and abroad by recognizing the role that high- quality VCMs can play in amplifying climate action alongside, not in place of, other ambitious actions underway.”

Please read the entire document and then ask yourself how easy would it be once all this is in place to initiate a global carbon credit system. Meaning you need to drive to work but you ran out of credits I guess you’re walking. You want a vacation to go camping, visit other countries, and so on but sorry you used all your credits to drive to work this year. No vacation. You get the point.

Then always use the other documents referenced to get a better picture. Then combine it with all the documents I keep adding above in my pinned post.

They list at least 10 separate NGOs in this one document. Climate crisis is the second largest industrial complex ever created. Second only to War.

Document #38 May 31, 2024 Readout of Second Convening on Climate-Risk Macroeconomic Forecasts

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/05/31/readout-of-second-convening-on-climate-risk-macroeconomic-forecasts/

“Earlier this week, the Council of Economic Advisers and the Office of Management and Budget, with the Climate Policy Office, Office of Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, and Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Department of Energy, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, hosted a convening on Climate-Energy-Macroeconomic Forecasting with economists and financial sector experts from the private sector and government.

One central fact informed this convening: climate change is an “emerging and increasing threat to the global financial system and economy,” and the required policy responses to address it will have first-order implications for the macroeconomy.”

DOCUMENTS REFERENCED:

Document #39 - #41 MAY 20, 2021 Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risk

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/05/20/executive-order-on-climate-related-financial-risk/

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/05/25/2021-11168/climate-related-financial-risk

“Section 1. Policy. The intensifying impacts of climate change present physical risk to assets, publicly traded securities, private investments, and companies — such as increased extreme weather risk leading to supply chain disruptions.”

U.S. Treasury Climate Document

https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/climate-change

“Climate change is an existential threat to the planet and an emerging and increasing threat to the global financial system and economy, including our own. At the same time, the transition to a net-zero economy represents an historic economic opportunity for companies, industries, and countries.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is committed to leveraging the full extent of its capabilities in support of the Biden Administration’s government-wide approach to addressing climate change.”

•The Climate Hub provides overarching strategic direction and coordination. It also tracks and facilitates progress to advance Treasury’s Strategic Plan goal on Combatting the Climate Crisis; identifies opportunities for greater climate ambition; helps to represent Treasury’s climate work externally and with other agencies; and provides additional resources for priority workstreams.

Document #42 March 13, 2023 METHODOLOGIES AND CONSIDERATIONS FOR INTEGRATING THE PHYSICAL AND TRANSITION RISKS OF CLIMATE CHANGE INTO MACROECONOMIC FORECASTING FOR THE PRESIDENT’S BUDGET

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CEA-OMB-White-Paper.pdf

Document #43 June 10, 2024 Biden-⁠Harris Administration Bolsters Protections for Americans’ Access to Healthcare Through Strengthening Cybersecurity

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/06/10/fact-sheet-biden-harris-administration-bolsters-protections-for-americans-access-to-healthcare-through-strengthening-cybersecurity/

“Recent cyberattacks targeting the nation’s healthcare system have demonstrated the vulnerability of our hospitals and payment systems. Providers across the health system had to scramble for funding after one attack on a key payment system. And some hospitals had to redirect care after another. These disruptions can take too long to resolve before full access to needed health care services or payment systems is restored. Cyberattacks against the American healthcare system rose 128% from 2022 to 2023”

Partnerships with Google and Microsoft increase in the realms of security, information flow, and health

Document #44 (Continued from earlier on the Gun Violence as it relates to Health) June 10, 2024 Readout of White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention Convenings with 160 Health-Care Executives and Practitioners on the Public Health Crisis of Gun Violence

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/06/10/readout-of-white-house-office-of-gun-violence-prevention-convenings-with-160-health-care-executives-and-practitioners-on-the-public-health-crisis-of-gun-violence/

I want to emphasize how they continue to link “health and safety” to free speech and Guns. 1st and 2nd Amendment are under attack. They put it in Black and White and no mainstream media is reporting it. Fauci got it on record that disinformation led to the death of up to 300,000 people

“Summit of Health System and Hospital Executives on the Public Health Crisis of Gun Violence”

“Last week, to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month and further address the gun violence public health crisis, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP), which is overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, convened healthcare executives, leaders, practitioners and service providers to discuss the ways in which the health care sector is taking action to prevent gun violence. The convenings focused on the importance of hospital-based violence programs (HVIPS), firearm-risk screening and secure gun storage counseling, data and research, and regional collaboration. Senior Administration Officials discussed steps that the Biden-Harris Administration is taking in each of those spaces to accelerate the recent progress we’ve seen in preventing gun violence.”

NOW COMBINE:

1. The DOJ Red Flag database using Johns Hopkins announced last month.

2. The continued narrative “gun violence pandemic” “gun violence health crisis”

3. The Documents in my pinned post 👆

If we don’t get ahead of them it may be too late to stop them.

Gun Violence verbiages “epidemic” “public health crisis” “public health emergency”

HHS: The Biden-Harris Administration Takes Additional Actions to Address Mental Health Needs of Young People and Make Communities Safer from Gun Violence

https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2023/06/16/biden-harris-administration-takes-additional-actions-to-address-mental-health-needs-of-young-people-and-make-communities-safer-from-gun-violence.html

A health framework makes profound tactile sense: guns present

unacceptable

threats to American mortality, and the numbers only

worsen

. Faced with such trends, public health experts and physicians mobilize to try to save lives in the same ways we once did when excess mortality resulted from cigarettes, faulty seatbelts, or asbestos insulation.

https://time.com/6660478/gun-control-america-public-health/

America's Biggest Public Health Crisis May Be Guns

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2023-08-17/america-s-biggest-public-health-crisis-may-be-guns

In September 2023, President Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence, which has ravaged communities across the country, and implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action which has been taken to save lives.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/ogvp/

H.R.5010 - Recognizing Gun Violence as a Public Health Emergency Act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5010/text

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency

Gun Violence and COVID-19 in 2020: A Year of Colliding Crises | Everytown Research & Policy

Gun Deaths Spiked During the Pandemic | Johns Hopkins | Bloomberg School of Public Health

NOTE: A bill expanding HHS authorities is signed into law the same day the DOJ announce a new red flag database.

Became Law Saturday March 23, 2024 H.R. 2882 New funding bill expands upon HHS authorities in all Health emergencies in the United States:

https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20240318/WDI39597.PDF

Justice Department Launches the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center

Saturday, March 23, 2024

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-launches-national-extreme-risk-protection-order-resource-center

www.erpo.org

The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions

, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), established the National ERPO Resource Center (ERC) in 2023.

ERPOs are also referred to as red flag laws, among other names. For example, Delaware’s ERPO law is called a Lethal Violence Protection Order and California’s ERPO law is called a Gun Violence Restraining Order.

ERPOs temporarily prohibit a person from possessing or purchasing firearms and provide a process for the removal of firearms already in the person’s possession. The possession of a firearm is not required for an individual to be an ERPO respondent. An ERPO also temporarily prevents someone who is behaving dangerously or at risk of committing violence from purchasing and possessing firearms.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act requires that ERPO programs funded through the Byrne SCIP program

S.2938 - Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/2938/text

https://www.congress.gov/117/plaws/publ159/PLAW-117publ159.pdf

NOTE: All a great idea if the intentions are pure that is. Since the COVID lockdowns, DEI pushes, and child gender confusion pushes have all led to massive mental health issues and increased suicide rates I personally doubt their motives are pure. I also can see this being used to target anyone who has ever had a “mental health” diagnosis or prescription like almost all Veterans have.

Implementation of State crisis intervention court proceedings and related programs or initiatives, including but not limited to— ‘‘(i) mental health courts; ‘‘(ii) drug courts; ‘‘(iii) veterans courts; and ‘‘(iv) extreme risk protection order programs,

(3) $200,000,000 shall be for grants to the States to upgrade criminal and mental health records for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System,

NIH Study:

Question

How did interpersonal firearm violence change temporally and spatially in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic period in the US?

Findings

In this nationwide cross-sectional study of the US, the pandemic period was associated with a 15.0% increase in firearm-related incidents, a 34.3% increase in firearm-related nonfatal injuries, and a 28.4% increase in firearm-related deaths. The excess burden was more pronounced from June to October 2020 and in Minnesota and New York

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9051986/

NOTE: I personally believe that increase was due to the governments actions in the first place. Just like the increase in child abuse. Increase in kids going hungry. Increase in unemployment. You get where I am going.

Gun-Related Deaths Increased During the Pandemic

Can a public health approach reverse this spike in gun homicides and suicides?

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2022/gun-deaths-spiked-during-the-pandemic

NOTE: it’s a Johns Hopkins study. The same institution overseeing the red flag database with the DOJ.”