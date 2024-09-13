I will be giving 3 talks on the WHO, the War on Food and The Solutions. Some speakers will give up to 4 presentations. A focus of Japanese scientists will be the self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, rolling out in Japan this fall, we hear. Here is a pdf of an article on those vaccines.

THE GRASSROOTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL CRISIS SUMMIT 6

TOKYO, JAPAN

SEPTEMBER 25 -SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

ICS VI TOKYO, JAPAN ITINERARY

SEPTEMBER 24- SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024:

WELCOME TEA AND REGISTRATION FOR SPEAKERS

NON-PUBLIC

4:00PM – 6:00PM

HOTEL MYSTAYS PREMIER: 2-17-54 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052 JAPAN

· Identification is Required for Speaker Registration

SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

CLOSED DOOR AND MEDIA CONFERENCE –

NON-PUBLIC

CLOSED DOOR SESSION: 9:00AM – 12:00PM

TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM

150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan

Lunch

MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00PM – 6:00PM:

PUBLIC-Ticket Required

TRUNK HOTEL: CONFERENCE ROOM

150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan

· Ticket and Identification is Required

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

PUBLIC CONFERENCE:

PUBLIC-Ticket Required

REGISTRATION: 9:30AM – 10:30AM

PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 10:30AM – 7:00PM

SEIRYO KAIKAN

2-16-2 NAGATACHO, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO 100-0014

· Ticket and Identification is Required

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

JAPANESE PARLIAMENT

:PUBLIC-Registration Required

10:00AM - 5:00PM

PRESS CONFERENCE

5:00PM – 6:00PM

THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

1-7-1 NAGATACHO, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO 100-0014, JAPAN

· Tickets, Identification, and Business Attire Required

SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

RALLY AND MARCH

10:00AM – 2:00PM

1:00PM – 2:00PM – ICS SPEAKERS

COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM

THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK

3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN

SPEAKERS

MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)

MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)

DR. DAVID BELL (USA)

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)

MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL)

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)

DR. RYAN COLE (USA)

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)

DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA)

DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN)

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)

HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)

DR MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)

MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL)

DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)

DR. IZUMI KAMIJO (JAPAN)

DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)

MR. TAKAYUKI KIKUCHI (JAPAN)

DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)

REV. DR. WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE)

DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)

DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA)

PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)

DR. MERYL NASS (USA)

DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)

DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)

DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)

PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN)

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)

MR. PETER STRAMEZZI (ITALY)

DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)

MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)

SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM

150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan

CLOSED-DOOR SESSION: 9:00 AM – 12:OOPM

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AND OPEN DISCUSSION

Lunch

MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Ticket and Identification is Required

- Welcome From The Organizers -

PANELS

1:00 PM

DR. RYAN COLE (USA)

DR. CHRIS FLOWERS(USA)

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)

PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)

DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)

2:00 PM

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)

DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)

DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)

DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)

3:00 PM

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)

HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)

MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)

4:00 PM

DR. DAVID BELL (USA)

DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)

MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)

PROFESSOR MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)

DR. MERYL NASS (USA)

5:00 PM

MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)

REV. DR. WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE)

DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA)

DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)

MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

SEIRYO KAIKAN

2-16-2 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014

PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Ticket and Identification is Required

9:30 REGISTRATION

10:30 WELCOMING FROM THE ORGANIZERS

10:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) The Global Fight For Our Rights and Freedoms

11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) The ABC’s of Propaganda and Public Mind Control

11:15 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Censorship of Early Treatment and the Catastrophic Results

11:30 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS(GREECE)Censorship of Science During the COVID Era & its impact on Health

11:45 DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA) CDC : No Public Health Measure Controlled the Spread of the Pandemic

12:00 PROF. YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Covid-19 Antibodies

12:15 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Biodistribution of Mrna Vaccines; Components, Derivatives&Contaminants

12:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) The Mechanism of Covid-19 Vaccine Injury

12:45 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)Are Government Announcements During The Pandemic Worth Believing?

13:00 – 14:00 Lunch

14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Spike Protein & Microclots: Treatment of Long-COVID &Vaccine Injury

14:15 PROF. SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Vaccine-Induced Dermatoses & Role of Spike Protein in Lesions

14:30 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Covid-19 Vaccine & Turbo Cancer: Mechanisms & Treatment Options

14:45 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Excess Cancer Deaths After Large-Scale Vaccination with Mrna Vaccine in Japan

15:00 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Pfizer Clinical Trials: Death, Deceptions & Deletions That Misled the World

15:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Health

15:30 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Years In Review: VAERS, Modified MRNA Findings, DNA, GMO’s

15:45 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) W.H.O. Pandemic Agenda: The Abandonment of Evidence-Based Medicine

16:00 MR. TAKAYUKI KIKUCHI(JAPAN) Requests for Disclosure of Information & Lawsuits of Vaccine Research

16:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Were The Covid-19 Shots Legal?

16:30 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS The Australian Case VS Pfizer and Moderna in Federal Court

16:45 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) The War on Food and Agriculture

17:00 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN) Replicon RNA Vaccine is the 3rd Atomic Bomb Dropped On The Japanese

17:15 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The RKI Files

17:30 MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) The Politics of Compliance – Directing Global Evolution

17:45 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopoliks

18:00 REV. DR WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE) Navigating Through These Changing Times As Leaders

18:15 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Rights and Freedoms

18:30 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Psychological and Cognitive Warfare on Citizens and The Future

18:45 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) (Lessons Learned and Moving Forward)

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

1-7-1 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014, Japan

JAPANESE PARLIAMENT SESSION: 10:00AM - 5:00PM

Actionable Solutions

Tickets, Identification, and Business Attire Required

9:00 REGISTRATION

9:30 WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

9:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) Rebuilding Democracy

10:00 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Championing Global Freedom:Upholding Human Rights and Sovereignty

10:15 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS(AUSTRALIA) Justice:Australian Federal Case vs Pfizer & Moderna

10:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) Reclaiming Evidence-Based Medicine in the Face of W.H.O.’s Agenda

10:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Ensuring Safety by Understanding Mrna Vaccines

11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Save Japan and The World From Weaponized Propaganda

11:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Your Health: Solutions for Today’s Challenges

11:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitiks:Strategies for Balancing Public Health& Individual Rights

11:45 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Rebuilding Trust: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials After Pfizer’s Failures

12:00 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Data Review Exploring Excess Cancer Deaths Post Vaccination in Japan

12:15 – 13:00 Lunch

13:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Mrna Vaccinated Children and Cancer

13:15 PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Understanding Dermatoses and Spike Protein-Linked Lesions

13:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) Unraveling the Mechanism To Address COVID-19 Vaccine Injury

13:45 PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Advancing Public Health: The Role of Antibody Research

14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Targeting Spike Protein & Microclots Effective Treatments for Vaccine Injury

14:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA): The Legality of the Covid19 Vaccines and Solutions

14:30 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Dangers of Censorship In Medicine

14:45 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Autoimmune Inflammatory Reactions Caused By COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines

15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Problems And Harms Associated With Novel Injection Methodologies

15:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN) Ensuring Accuracy: Trustworthy Government Announcements During Health Crises

15:30 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN): Replicon Vaccines

15:45 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) Avoiding The Dangers Of Politics In Science

16:00 DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA): To Save Big Pharma From the Patent Cliff

16:15 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) Securing Our Future: Strategies to Combat the War on Food and Agriculture

16:30 DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) Guiding Global Progress: Balancing Compliance & Autonomy in Global Evolution

16:45 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Building Resilience: Countering Psychological Warfare for a Secure Future

17:00 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) Closing Statements and Conclusions

PRESS CONFERENCE: 5:00PM – 6:00PM

SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK

3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN

PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY

RALLY: 10:00AM – 2:00PM

ICS PRESENTATIONS: 1:00PM – 2:00PM

COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM

10:00AM – 1:00 PM

Hosted by

The National Movement for Protection of Life and Dignity

1:00PM – 2:00PM ICS PRESENTATIONS

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Recognizing and Navigating Propaganda

DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Medical Rights

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ(MEXICO)- Freedom

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Covid And Medical Tyranny

DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The Dangers Of Politics In Science

MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL) A Samurai’s Fight For Freedom

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Looking Forward

DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA): Unveiling Dangers

MR. PETER STRAMEZZI (ITALY) Empowering our Youth To Create Change

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” -Steve Jobs

“ From Caring Comes Courage” - Lao Tzu

Live Streaming:

www.internationalcovidsummit.com



Contact:

internationalcovidsummit@gmail.com