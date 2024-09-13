Tokyo International COVID Summit Info 9/25-9/28/24. Posters, Final Program, free streaming info on website, in-person tickets for purchase, donations sought
Poster in English and Japanese. I must post since ICS made individual posters for each speaker
I will be giving 3 talks on the WHO, the War on Food and The Solutions. Some speakers will give up to 4 presentations. A focus of Japanese scientists will be the self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, rolling out in Japan this fall, we hear. Here is a pdf of an article on those vaccines.
THE GRASSROOTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS INTERNATIONAL CRISIS SUMMIT 6
TOKYO, JAPAN
SEPTEMBER 25 -SEPTEMBER 28, 2024
ICS VI TOKYO, JAPAN ITINERARY
SEPTEMBER 24- SEPTEMBER 28, 2024
SEPTEMBER 24, 2024:
WELCOME TEA AND REGISTRATION FOR SPEAKERS
NON-PUBLIC
4:00PM – 6:00PM
HOTEL MYSTAYS PREMIER: 2-17-54 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052 JAPAN
· Identification is Required for Speaker Registration
SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
CLOSED DOOR AND MEDIA CONFERENCE –
NON-PUBLIC
CLOSED DOOR SESSION: 9:00AM – 12:00PM
TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM
150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan
Lunch
MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00PM – 6:00PM:
PUBLIC-Ticket Required
TRUNK HOTEL: CONFERENCE ROOM
150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan
· Ticket and Identification is Required
SEPTEMBER 26, 2024
PUBLIC CONFERENCE:
PUBLIC-Ticket Required
REGISTRATION: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 10:30AM – 7:00PM
SEIRYO KAIKAN
2-16-2 NAGATACHO, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO 100-0014
· Ticket and Identification is Required
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
JAPANESE PARLIAMENT
:PUBLIC-Registration Required
10:00AM - 5:00PM
PRESS CONFERENCE
5:00PM – 6:00PM
THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
1-7-1 NAGATACHO, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO 100-0014, JAPAN
· Tickets, Identification, and Business Attire Required
SEPTEMBER 28, 2024
RALLY AND MARCH
10:00AM – 2:00PM
1:00PM – 2:00PM – ICS SPEAKERS
COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM
THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK
3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN
SPEAKERS
MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)
MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)
DR. DAVID BELL (USA)
DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)
MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL)
MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)
DR. RYAN COLE (USA)
DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)
DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA)
DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN)
DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)
HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)
DR MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)
MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL)
DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)
DR. IZUMI KAMIJO (JAPAN)
DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)
MR. TAKAYUKI KIKUCHI (JAPAN)
DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)
REV. DR. WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE)
DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)
DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)
DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)
DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA)
PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)
DR. MERYL NASS (USA)
DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)
DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)
DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)
PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN)
DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)
MR. PETER STRAMEZZI (ITALY)
DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)
MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)
SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
TRUNK HOTEL: KEYAKI CONFERENCE ROOM
150-0001 Tokyo-to, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Japan
CLOSED-DOOR SESSION: 9:00 AM – 12:OOPM
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AND OPEN DISCUSSION
Lunch
MEDIA CONFERENCE: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Ticket and Identification is Required
- Welcome From The Organizers -
PANELS
1:00 PM
DR. RYAN COLE (USA)
DR. CHRIS FLOWERS(USA)
DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)
PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN)
DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)
2:00 PM
DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA)
DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA)
DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA)
DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA)
DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA)
3:00 PM
MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA)
HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN)
MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)
DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY)
DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)
4:00 PM
DR. DAVID BELL (USA)
DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA)
MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS (AUSTRALIA)
PROFESSOR MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN)
DR. MERYL NASS (USA)
5:00 PM
MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY)
DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO)
REV. DR. WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE)
DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA)
DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE)
MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO)
SEPTEMBER 26, 2024
SEIRYO KAIKAN
2-16-2 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014
PUBLIC CONFERENCE: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM
Ticket and Identification is Required
9:30 REGISTRATION
10:30 WELCOMING FROM THE ORGANIZERS
10:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) The Global Fight For Our Rights and Freedoms
11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) The ABC’s of Propaganda and Public Mind Control
11:15 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Censorship of Early Treatment and the Catastrophic Results
11:30 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS(GREECE)Censorship of Science During the COVID Era & its impact on Health
11:45 DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA) CDC : No Public Health Measure Controlled the Spread of the Pandemic
12:00 PROF. YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Covid-19 Antibodies
12:15 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Biodistribution of Mrna Vaccines; Components, Derivatives&Contaminants
12:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) The Mechanism of Covid-19 Vaccine Injury
12:45 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN)Are Government Announcements During The Pandemic Worth Believing?
13:00 – 14:00 Lunch
14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Spike Protein & Microclots: Treatment of Long-COVID &Vaccine Injury
14:15 PROF. SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Vaccine-Induced Dermatoses & Role of Spike Protein in Lesions
14:30 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Covid-19 Vaccine & Turbo Cancer: Mechanisms & Treatment Options
14:45 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Excess Cancer Deaths After Large-Scale Vaccination with Mrna Vaccine in Japan
15:00 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Pfizer Clinical Trials: Death, Deceptions & Deletions That Misled the World
15:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Health
15:30 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Years In Review: VAERS, Modified MRNA Findings, DNA, GMO’s
15:45 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) W.H.O. Pandemic Agenda: The Abandonment of Evidence-Based Medicine
16:00 MR. TAKAYUKI KIKUCHI(JAPAN) Requests for Disclosure of Information & Lawsuits of Vaccine Research
16:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Were The Covid-19 Shots Legal?
16:30 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS The Australian Case VS Pfizer and Moderna in Federal Court
16:45 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) The War on Food and Agriculture
17:00 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN) Replicon RNA Vaccine is the 3rd Atomic Bomb Dropped On The Japanese
17:15 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The RKI Files
17:30 MR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) The Politics of Compliance – Directing Global Evolution
17:45 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopoliks
18:00 REV. DR WAI-CHIN LEE (SINGAPORE) Navigating Through These Changing Times As Leaders
18:15 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Rights and Freedoms
18:30 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Psychological and Cognitive Warfare on Citizens and The Future
18:45 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) (Lessons Learned and Moving Forward)
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
1-7-1 Nagatacho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo 100-0014, Japan
JAPANESE PARLIAMENT SESSION: 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Actionable Solutions
Tickets, Identification, and Business Attire Required
9:00 REGISTRATION
9:30 WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION
9:45 MEP MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (GERMANY) Rebuilding Democracy
10:00 MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (MEXICO) Championing Global Freedom:Upholding Human Rights and Sovereignty
10:15 MS. KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS(AUSTRALIA) Justice:Australian Federal Case vs Pfizer & Moderna
10:30 DR. DAVID BELL (USA) Reclaiming Evidence-Based Medicine in the Face of W.H.O.’s Agenda
10:45 DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (CANADA) Ensuring Safety by Understanding Mrna Vaccines
11:00 MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Save Japan and The World From Weaponized Propaganda
11:15 DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Mrna Vaccines and Your Health: Solutions for Today’s Challenges
11:30 DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ (MEXICO) Biopolitiks:Strategies for Balancing Public Health& Individual Rights
11:45 DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (USA) Rebuilding Trust: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials After Pfizer’s Failures
12:00 DR. MIKI GIBO (JAPAN) Data Review Exploring Excess Cancer Deaths Post Vaccination in Japan
12:15 – 13:00 Lunch
13:00 DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (CANADA) Mrna Vaccinated Children and Cancer
13:15 PROFESSOR SHIGETOSHI SANO (JAPAN) Understanding Dermatoses and Spike Protein-Linked Lesions
13:30 DR. MARK TROZZI (CANADA) Unraveling the Mechanism To Address COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
13:45 PROFESSOR YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (JAPAN) Advancing Public Health: The Role of Antibody Research
14:00 DR. NIEL KARROW (CANADA) Targeting Spike Protein & Microclots Effective Treatments for Vaccine Injury
14:15 DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA): The Legality of the Covid19 Vaccines and Solutions
14:30 DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (ITALY) The Dangers of Censorship In Medicine
14:45 DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (GREECE) Autoimmune Inflammatory Reactions Caused By COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines
15:00 DR. JESSICA ROSE (CANADA) Problems And Harms Associated With Novel Injection Methodologies
15:15 DR SEIJI KOJIMA (JAPAN) Ensuring Accuracy: Trustworthy Government Announcements During Health Crises
15:30 HISTORIAN CHIKATSU HAYASHI (JAPAN): Replicon Vaccines
15:45 DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) Avoiding The Dangers Of Politics In Science
16:00 DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA): To Save Big Pharma From the Patent Cliff
16:15 DR. MERYL NASS (USA) Securing Our Future: Strategies to Combat the War on Food and Agriculture
16:30 DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA) Guiding Global Progress: Balancing Compliance & Autonomy in Global Evolution
16:45 DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Building Resilience: Countering Psychological Warfare for a Secure Future
17:00 DR. MASAYASU INOUE (JAPAN) Closing Statements and Conclusions
PRESS CONFERENCE: 5:00PM – 6:00PM
SEPTEMBER 28, 2024
THE TOKYO RINKAI PARK
3 CHROME-8-35 ARIAKE, KOTO CITY, TOKYO 135-0063, JAPAN
PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY
RALLY: 10:00AM – 2:00PM
ICS PRESENTATIONS: 1:00PM – 2:00PM
COMMENCEMENT OF MARCH: 2:00PM
10:00AM – 1:00 PM
Hosted by
The National Movement for Protection of Life and Dignity
1:00PM – 2:00PM ICS PRESENTATIONS
MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (CANADA) Recognizing and Navigating Propaganda
DR. RYAN COLE (USA) Medical Rights
DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ(MEXICO)- Freedom
DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA) Covid And Medical Tyranny
DR. MARIA HUBMER-MOGG (AUSTRIA) The Dangers Of Politics In Science
MR. JOHN KAGE (BRAZIL) A Samurai’s Fight For Freedom
DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA) Looking Forward
DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (ROMANIA): Unveiling Dangers
MR. PETER STRAMEZZI (ITALY) Empowering our Youth To Create Change
“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” -Steve Jobs
“ From Caring Comes Courage” - Lao Tzu
Live Streaming:
www.internationalcovidsummit.com
Contact:
Feel free to contact me if you need samples for testing… weaponized BB, 40 years of Chronic Lyme and medical gaslighting, and UNVACCINATED Covid.
I AM evidence