Sunak, Mitchell and Cameron and the WHO

John Stone reveals damning evidence of senior government involvement in WHO and GAVI - explaining the government's refusal to discuss the WHO 'Pandemic' Treaty

Mar 03, 2024 Guest Post - by John Stone

Despite receiving a petition with over 100,000 signatures, the UK parliament refused (just a few weeks ago) to hold a debate about the UK’s continued membership of the World Health Organisation. In this guest post, John Stone provides a possible explanation - that senior Conservative Party politicians are completely entwined in the workings of the WHO and GAVI - both of which are heavily bankrolled by Bill Gates.

We know that thousands of people across the United Kingdom have grave concerns about the UK giving up its sovereignty over public health matters to supranational bodies that are heavily controlled by nefarious actors. But many will be surprised that the Prime Minister, Andrew Mitchell and David Cameron have become so captured by WHO and Gates that they are ignoring the better interests of the United Kingdom and UK taxpayers.

In just two months a critical meeting of the World Health Assembly will take place. This meeting is supposed to finalise the terms of two politically oppressive and financially onerous agreements: the WHO Pandemic Treaty and the updated International Health Regulations.

In light of this, it might be useful to revisit information I published last year about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s rehabilitation of Andrew Mitchell (of “Plebgate” infamy) and former Prime Minister David Cameron who, together, instituted the British government partnership with Bill Gates’s Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) in 2011 - committing £billions of taxpayers’ money.

It should also be noted that it was only disclosed - in a petition debate about the International Health Regulations in December 2023 - that Mitchell was the chief Foreign Office negotiator for the two WHO agreements.

Moreover, it is now evident that although the government’s position was opaque and ambiguous at the debate in December it is not proposing to reveal any more details before the agreements are supposed to be concluded in May, by which point it will be very difficult for the UK and other nations to extricate themselves from them.

Days after Cameron’s appointment, the British government hosted the so-called Global Food Security Summit in which Sunak, Cameron, Mitchell and Tedros all toasted the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation while Mitchell also paid particular tribute to Tedros:

“I now have particular pleasure in calling Dr Tedros, the head of the WHO, a friend of many of us who does incredible work against an extraordinarily difficult background”

About all this, of course, there is an incredible lack of transparency.

The event was hosted by the UK, UAE and Somalia and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation - an organisation founded by Net Zero proponent Sir Chris Hohn.

Hohn, meanwhile, also bankrolls Extinction Rebellion.

In his mysterious rise to power it should be noted that Sunak is himself a former employee of Hohn and his hedge fund, Children’s Investment Fund Management.

We should note that even parliamentarians are beginning to worry about the integrity of the medicines licensing agency the MHRA which in turn is in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the WHO in manufacturing products it is supposed to be licensing (or the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is on its advice).

None of this should be be happening without public scrutiny and discussion.

Readers may be interested in reading John’s article in Age of Autism in which he details David Cameron’s relationship with Gates and Greensill Capital.