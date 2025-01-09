Very interesting article delves into the mechanics of the UK's psychological warfare contractors
We need to grasp the broad insidious nature of the ways we were manipulated and forced to comply--and harm ourselves
You need to read this at the Life Site News site, because there are too many graphics for me to include everything. There is also an audio option.
I include just the very beginning of the article.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/how-a-shadowy-group-linked-to-uk-army-intelligence-tried-to-ruin-the-lives-of-covid-skeptics/
"were manipulated"?
*are* manipulated.
They want nothing less than to change human nature, because its in their way.
The ruling class has long known that usury and the lack of debt jubilees will lead to the centralization of everything, so they planned on engineering “cooperation”, and that’s exactly what they’re doing with their invented crises. Its batshit crazy, its killing millions, and on top of all that, it is bound to fail. People have somehow to be made to realize this.
"Societal disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, are described as accelerating changes that align with the post-industrial future outlined in Changing Images of Man. Wars and crises are viewed as opportunities to speed up societal transformations that would otherwise take generations"
research book summary
Changing Images of Man - Part 2
GPT Summary - Jessem Guy's Podcast
https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/changing-images-of-man-part-2
Conducting warfare against the people of the United States is treason. Psychological warfare is still warfare. We need investigations and prosecutions. I realize that the story is about the U.K., but there are perpetrators here also, as we all know.