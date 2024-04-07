The Supremacy Clause is not what many think. So let’s read it.

“Supremacy Clause

Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution is commonly referred to as the Supremacy Clause. It establishes that the federal constitution, and federal law generally, take precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions. It prohibits states from interfering with the federal government's exercise of its constitutional powers, and from assuming any functions that are exclusively entrusted to the federal government. It does not, however, allow the federal government to review or veto state laws before they take effect.”

It does NOT say that treaties supercede domestic federal law. It does not say that treaties trump the powers of states. And it certainly does not say that a non-self-executing treaty (which is defined as one that requires that domestic laws be enacted to carry out its requirements) can be enacted without the consent of Congress. That means that the Biden administration does not have sole power to turn over US sovereignty to the WHO. Either the states or Congress can stop him and the blob he rode in on, and that is what we are trying to do.

Now for those who want to go down the rabbit hole of how treaties are made and implemented and where power lies, this is the definitive work of recent times, from Congress’ own experts.

Conclusions …Courts have clearly recognized that the Constitution permits the United States to make binding international commitments through both treaties and executive agreements,297 and the Supreme Court has held that only self-executing international agreements have the status of judicially enforceable domestic law.298 Other issues about international agreements have never been fully resolved.299 The scope of presidential power to make sole executive agreements and the role of non-self-executing agreements and customary international law have long been—and remain—the subject of debate….300

Disclosure: I did read the document above and I did discuss this matter with multiple knowledgeable attorneys, and all agree that the strategy of using the states to refute the WHO’s attempt to gain extraordinary authority over the world is brilliant.

……………………….

Here are several great quips to help others understand what is happening: