In 2022 17 State Attorneys General tried to overturn an initial transfer of health sovereignty to the WHO by Obomber
These AGs should be reminded that they have already gone most of the way on this issue and it's time to finish the job.
  
Is Russia sending the WHO a shot across the bow?
"Thinning of humanity," lack of accountability and WHO coverups are all mentioned in a few sentences. What might this portend?
  
Florida actually passed a bill last year that prohibited govt or educational entities from adopting WHO guidelines, unless otherwise allowed…
But this law is wishy-washy, allowing lawmakers to override its prohibition at will. Florida did it once: Let's do it again, bigger and better!
  
Here is a machine translation of the Dutch refusal and reason the Foreign Ministry would not share its letter to the WHO regarding…
I bolded the most relevant sections
  
"The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of…
Bill Blocking WHO, UN, and WEF from Imposing 'Rule, Regulation, Fee, Tax, Policy, or Mandate of Any Kind' Passes Louisiana Senate
  
THE PANDEMIC TREATY - THE GRAVEDIGGER OF NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY
OPEN LETTER TO THE DEPUTIES OF THE PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA
  
The Sovereignty Coalition/ Door to Freedom backgrounder for lawmakers on the proposed transformation of the WHO
Please read and share this brief but comprehensive summary of what is afoot widely
  
Louisiana's Senate just *UNANIMOUSLY* passed a bill that denies that any communication from the WHO, UN AND WEF may be used as a basis for…
Actually very similar to my model state resolution. WHAT a message this sends!
  
Slovakia also rejected the 2022 IHR amendments!!! Proof.
This is from an official reply which I translated using google translate. No more deadly vaccine mandates.
  
FDA is trying to legalize its illegal approvals of COVID vaccines without human trials. Now one animal trial will do the trick to "prove…
HUGE thanks to ICAN, Del Bigtree and Aaron Siri for exposing this piece of work
  
Netherlands government states that providing documentary evidence on its reservation (or not) submitted to the WHO re the 2022 IHR…
If they never made a reservation then there would be no document. But there is a document and it is being withheld
  
Dennis Kucinich Runs Again: to Retain our Sovereignty, Rights and Freedoms. The Dems redistricted him and Cynthia McKinney to get rid of…
He's not only a great guy but understands the threat from the WHO
  
